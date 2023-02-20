scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

What does Cristiano Ronaldo eat and why does he wear a fitness ring and a bracelet? Al Nassr nutritionist reveals

The nutritionist also reckons Ronaldo’s fitness regimen is spreading across the team: “Since he’s been here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet."

RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo scored 4 goals for Al Nassr. (Twitter/Al Nassr)
Listen to this article
What does Cristiano Ronaldo eat and why does he wear a fitness ring and a bracelet? Al Nassr nutritionist reveals
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Al Nassr’s nutrionist Jose Blesa has revealed the diet secrets of Cristiano Ronaldo and says the football star wears two rest meters: The fitness ring and the bracelet.

“Cristiano has a very good nutritional education and eats a wide variety of foods to have energy for every game and training, without any strange intervention that is in fashion” José Blesa told the Spanish newspaper Ideal.

The nutritionist also reckons Ronaldo’s fitness regimen is spreading across the team: “Since he’s been here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet … I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there.”

Read |‘Ronaldo was upset about being benched but he was always with the team’: Portugal teammate Caravalho reveals world-cup drama

Blesa said he was curious like most others how it would be to work with a star like Ronaldo. “He is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven’t found a more professional footballer than him. 

“Every conversation with him is a learning. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The smart ring designed to track sleep and physical activities. It automatically detects when a wearer is sleeping or moving.It measures heart rate, respiration rate, body temperature and movement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
Takeaways from Aero India
Takeaways from Aero India
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use
After pandemic, payments through credit cards outstrip debit card use

“Cristiano helps me a lot, because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance. Since he has been here, all the players have trained more intensely and followed a stricter diet,” the nutritionist said. “He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-02-2023 at 11:27 IST
Next Story

New Delhi Municipal Council conducts drive to keep Kartavya Path clean

Only in Express | Snubbed on video, Iran Foreign Minister scraps visit to India next month
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
close