What does Cristiano Ronaldo eat and why does he wear a fitness ring and a bracelet? Al Nassr nutritionist reveals

Al Nassr’s nutrionist Jose Blesa has revealed the diet secrets of Cristiano Ronaldo and says the football star wears two rest meters: The fitness ring and the bracelet.

“Cristiano has a very good nutritional education and eats a wide variety of foods to have energy for every game and training, without any strange intervention that is in fashion” José Blesa told the Spanish newspaper Ideal.

The nutritionist also reckons Ronaldo’s fitness regimen is spreading across the team: “Since he’s been here, all the players have been training harder and following a stricter diet … I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there.”

Blesa said he was curious like most others how it would be to work with a star like Ronaldo. “He is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven’t found a more professional footballer than him.

“Every conversation with him is a learning. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet.”

The smart ring designed to track sleep and physical activities. It automatically detects when a wearer is sleeping or moving.It measures heart rate, respiration rate, body temperature and movement.

“Cristiano helps me a lot, because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance. Since he has been here, all the players have trained more intensely and followed a stricter diet,” the nutritionist said. “He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful.”