What did Messi do just hours after scoring the goal against Mexico?

Lionel Messi, the redeemer of Argentina with his first goal against Mexico, was seen at the training ground just a few hours after the late-night game.

The Argentine newspapers have feverishly reported his movements in the morning after. There was a training for non-playing squad members at 11.00 am Qatari time at the training field of the University of Qatar. The squad does live there, itself, as they had chosen it instead of plush hotels.

At 11.10, Messi walked into training with sneakers with his friend and team-mate Rodrigo de Paul. El Grafico, and Clarin all report how the two walked the length of the ground, found a shaded area under the burning Doha sun, and leaned back to sit and enjoy the practice.

Not just the non-playing squad, but the second goal-scorer Enzo Fernandez too was at the training, it was reported by some sections of the press.

The media is allowed for a few minutes to observe the training – they can’t be there for their entire duration. And most returned with the sighting of Messi, chilling out with his friend De Paul.

“another sign of his commitment to the team and the responsibility he assumed as leader of the group,” reported El Grafico.

Clarin reported that after the training, the Argentinian players had visits from their family and friends in Qatar. The singer-songwriter Tini Stoessel, the partner of Rodrigo de Paul was also one of the visitors, according to the newspaper.

Kun Agüero, a former Argentina player, was also a visitor to the camp. A few days back, he had lashed out at the Argentine football officials for not allowing him to visit the team camp and meet his former teammates. “If they don’t want me to go, tell me to my face,” he took a potshot at the AFA for not issuing credentials to visit the camp.

Each one chose a corner to have some privacy with those closest to them. But that did not prevent many relatives from crossing each other and even sharing photos and chats.

Tini Stoessel, who had been on the court with her father Alejandro, was present to see De Paul, her boyfriend. They were also a couple of the other players. There were large groups, such as the Di María (close to 22 people in total) and those of the Lautaro Martínez circle (more than ten),” Clarin reported.

The day ended with a barbecue. Of course.