Great step: What Cristiano Ronaldo told Sadio Mane after Senegalese’s move from Liverpool to Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool player Sadio Mane who now plies his trade in the Bundesliga revealed in a chat recently that Cristiano Ronaldo had told him his move to Bayern Munich last summer was a great step.

Mane, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Bayern after his £35.1million deal, said to BILDSport,”I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: “A great club. This is a great step for you.”

Before joining the German giants Mane had won 6 major trophies with Liverpool including a Premier League and the Champions League. He also won the League Cup, the FA Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup under Jurgen Klopp for the Merseysiders.

The Senegalese striker has had an injury ravaged season with a knee injury ruling him out of the Qatar World Cup last year while he also missed Bayern Munich’s visit to Paris Saint Germain for the 1st leg of the Champions League Round Of 16 where the Bavarians won 1-0. However, he recently returned to the side and will be hoping to play a part in the second leg.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, had a rather nasty divorce from Manchester United in November and now plays for Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr after signing a lucrative £173 million-a-year deal last year.

After a slow start in the Saudi Premier League, the Portuguese talisman has finally found his feet, having already scored 7 goals in 3 matches, including 2 hattricks.