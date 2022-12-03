scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 03, 2022

‘What can be done with Messi?’ How Poland sweated over final moments of their game, trying to not to pick yellow cards against Messi

Poland midfielder Piotr Zielinski, speaking to a newspaper shared details of the instructions from their coaching group from the dugout during their crucial final World Cup group game against Argentina.

MEssiWhat can be done with Messi ahead? We avoid fouling him and receiving yellow cards , and fortunately we were able to qualify for the round of 16,” Zielinski told the newspaper. (Reuters)

Even as the news came in the dying minutes that that Mexico were beating Saudi Arabia, and they can’t afford to give a goal to Argentina, Poland footballers started to sweat. Their main concern was Leo Messi.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski, speaking to the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, would share details of the instructions from their coaching group from the dug out.

“The wait was not easy. They yelled at us from the substitute bench not to receive yellow cards and not to receive another goal, because that could decide the classification. But what can be done with Messi ahead? We avoid fouling him and receiving yellow cards , and fortunately we were able to qualify for the round of 16,” Zielinski told the newspaper.

Zielinkski even thought, he says, about approaching a few Argentine players he knows personally to tell them to go easy.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why CJI Chandrachud says children should be taught as...
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris BiennalePremium
Shaped by war: Ukraine artist to showcase work at Kochi-Muziris Biennale
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: AgenciesPremium
Most drones crossing border originate from Pak Rangers outposts: Agencies
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for changePremium
Azam in shadows, among Rampur’s Muslims, anxiety, yearning for change

“At one point I wanted to ask the Argentines I know from the Italian league to slow down. They already had first place for sure,” he said.

Read |‘I’m annoyed I missed the penalty,’ says Messi. How Maradona helped Messi to take freekicks

“But I held back because it would be unsportsmanlike and I don’t like situations like that ,” confessed Zielinkski.

Argentina, who won Group C, will face Australia on Saturday and Poland faces France on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni has already aired his anger at the schedule.

Read |What did Messi do just hours after scoring the goal against Mexico?

“I think it’s absolute madness to play in nearly two days and a bit when we are top of the group. I can’t understand it,” Scaloni told media after their last game ended just before midnight.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“What time is it? Nearly one o’clock in the morning … Thursday, the next day is for preparation and then we play. Those aren’t good conditions but it’s the same for everyone. We’re first in the group. We could have had more rest.”

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 02:11:10 pm
Next Story

Kerala Adani port protests: CPM hopes wind changing after violence, priest’s remarks

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 03: Latest News
close