scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘What are you looking at, fool? Go away’: Messi’s verbal aim at Wout Weghorst being printed as football merchandise

Mercado Libre, an Argentine online store headquartered in Uruguay, has already added a variety of merchandises inked with the Messi phrase post the Netherlands-Argentina World Cup quarterfinal.

Screengrab: Online merch on Mercado Libre already has multiple products inked with the Messi phrase post the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal.

Just as he has throughout this World Cup, Lionel Messi made the headlines in Argentina’s quarterfinal against the Netherlands. But not just for his on field performance that included a freak of an assist, a goal from spot kick and then another successful spot kick during the shootout. Post match Messi would have a run-in with Wout Weghorst, scorer of both Dutch goals to get them back into the game, during the former’s interview with TyC Sports.

“What are you looking at, fool? Go away,” Messi was quoted as saying by the television channel. A quote that has already becoming part of the football pop culture with coffee mugs and T-shirts being printed with the original quote in Spanish, “Qué mirás, bobo? Qué mirás, bobo?… Andá para allá”.

Mercado Libre, an Argentine merc store headquartered in Uruguay, has already added a variety of the merchandises with the phrase on its online store.

With a contrast of font style, colors and illustrations of Messi and the Argentina flag, the store has mugs ranging between $1.500 to $3.000, while the t-shirts prices as far up as $3.800.

Messi was seen indulging in multiple exchanges with Weghorst as well as the Dutch manager Louis Van Gaal after their 3-4 win on penalties in the quarterfinal.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Talking about the confrontation after the match, the Argentina captain had said, “I don’t like to talk before the games. Since he entered the game, he began to provoke us, bump into us, tell us things… It seems to me that this is not part of football. I always respect everyone, I like that they respect me too. Their coach was not respectful to us. We suffer too unfairly. Van Gaal sells that he plays football and then puts tall people in and began to hit balls.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for CongressPremium
Writ on the Gujarat wall, a message for Congress
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phonesPremium
This app encourages kids to get moving through games on their phones
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...Premium
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu: Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal pas...

The match ended up being one of the most intensely contested fixtures at this World Cup with Referee Mateu Lahoz ended up brandishing a total of 17 yellow cards to players and staff, without sending any player off. A World Cup record.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:28:09 pm
Next Story

Gehlot and Pilot fly together to Shimla for swearing-in ceremony, Cong says all leaders are ‘united

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close