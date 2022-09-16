Watch: Breathtaking quadruple save in injury time that left Edwin van der Sar, Gary Lineker impressed

Weymouth goalkeeper Ryan Sandford’s injury-time quadruple save has left former legends in awe. Sandford, who was making his debut for Weymouth on loan from Millwall, saved an injury-time penalty and then thwarted a barrage of point-blank efforts.
An incredible sequence of events as @theterras' on loan @MillwallFC 'keeper Ryan Sandford saved Cody Cooke's injury time penalty then thwarted a barrage of point-blank efforts from the Romans in a frantic ending to Tuesday night's win
— Bath City FC (@BathCity_FC) September 14, 2022
“That’s bloody impressive,” wrote Gary Linekar on Twitter. The 1986 World Cup golden boot winner had to. He hadn’t just seen a brilliant goal but rather four being saved inside stoppage time.
— Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 15, 2022
Linekar was not alone in praising the keeper. Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der sar, also responded to the clip. He wrote: “Nice one.”
— Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) September 15, 2022
The retired Manchester United legend has won a Champions League and four Premier Leagues during his time with the club. He now serves as CEO at another of his former sides, Ajax.
— Nick Pope (@Popey1992) September 14, 2022
Bath City was already 2-1 up in the game, and they were awarded a penalty in the 90th minute.
The 23-year-old, diving to his left, did superbly to stop the spot kick but he was quickly required to spring back up and stop the close-range rebound with his feet.
Chaos in the box gave Sandford a few seconds of a breather before another point-blank shot from the edge of the six-yard box needed saving. Not content with the triple, the loanee was immediately back on his feet to deny the remaining danger and palm the fourth shot out for a corner.