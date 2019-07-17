Toggle Menu
West Ham United make striker Sebastien Haller their record signinghttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/west-ham-united-make-striker-sebastien-haller-their-record-signing-5834630/

West Ham United make striker Sebastien Haller their record signing

The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners' fourth signing of the summer.

Werder Bremen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Sebastien Haller, Bundesliga, Alexander Nouri
Sebastien Haller’s club-record fee has not been disclosed yet (Source: Reuters)

West Ham United have signed French striker Sebastien Haller from Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt for an undisclosed club-record fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old joins on a five-year deal with an option of a further year, becoming the Londoners’ fourth signing of the summer.

British media reports put the figure at 45 million pounds ($56 million).

West Ham’s previous record signing was attacking midfielder Felipe Anderson from Lazio last July for a reported initial 35 million pounds, rising to a potential 42 million.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Prized defender Matthijs De Ligt undergoing medical with Juventus
2 World Cup 2022 qualifiers: India placed in Group E with Qatar and Oman
3 Intercontinental Cup 2019: India show life in dead rubber, pull off 1-1 draw against Syria