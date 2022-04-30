scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Must Read

West Ham identifies fans who allegedly hit German reporters

West Ham said the offenders would be banned indefinitely if found guilty.

By: AP |
April 30, 2022 5:14:50 pm
West Ham, West Ham German reporters, German reporters West Ham, sports news, indian expressWest Ham has given police the names of two fans who allegedly struck two German radio journalists. (Reuters)

West Ham has given police the names of two fans who allegedly struck two German radio journalists at London Stadium while broadcasting a Europa League semifinal match. The Premier League club investigated after the commentators reported on air that they were punched by fans seated behind them during West Ham’s 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the semifinals on Thursday.

No charges had been filed as of early Saturday. The commentators Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister wrote in an article for German public broadcaster HR on Friday that West Ham fans didn’t like their “emotional commentary” after Frankfurt scored in the opening minute and began hitting them. They were hit again after Michail Antonio equalised for West Ham.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

They said the stewards didn’t help them and it was only after Frankfurt’s press team contacted their West Ham counterparts that they received help. They were moved to the main press box at halftime. Metropolitan Police said in a statement that they are working with the club “to determine what took place and to identify anyone involved so that appropriate action can be taken.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

West Ham said the offenders would be banned indefinitely if found guilty.

Best of Express Premium

Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil SenaPremium
Alliance or not, BJP keen to see Raj Thackeray rise to foil Sena
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 30, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — c...
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...Premium
Explained: How far could a ban on menthol cigarettes help reduce smoking ...
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policyPremium
Placing semicon diplomacy at the heart of India’s foreign policy
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Photos

Umran Malik
SRH vs GT: Sunrisers lose despite Umran Malik heroics

Best of Express

Apr 30: Latest News