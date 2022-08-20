scorecardresearch
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Werder stun Dortmund with three late goals for 3-2 comeback win

Goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time brought them level before Oliver Burke thundered a shot in the final seconds past keeper Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund's Marco Reus, left, and Bremen's Marco Friedl try to get to the ball during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Aug.20, 2022. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

Werder Bremen scored three times in the final minutes to come from two goals down and snatch a stunning 3-2 victory at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday that ended the hosts’ winning start to the season.

Goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time brought them level before Oliver Burke thundered a shot in the final seconds past keeper Gregor Kobel.

Dortmund’s Julian Brandt had fired a blinder past Werder keeper Jiri Pavlenka in first-half stoppage time to take an unexpected lead after a dire 45 minutes for the hosts where nothing seemed to work.

Werder, who had 10 shots on goal compared with Dortmund’s two by the 75th minute, were the more adventurous side throughout, their passing game more fluid and creative and their attacks more dangerous.

But they were caught out again when Raphael Guerreiro tried his luck from 25 metres out and beat Pavlenka with a low shot in the 77th minute.

The visitors, however, refused to give up and scored what might have been a consolation goal through youth international Lee Buchanan’s superb strike into the top corner in the 89th.

But Schmidt then drew them level before Burke’s stunning winner deep in extra time, which left Dortmund on six points from their first three games.

Champions Bayern Munich, also on six, are in action at VfL Bochum on Sunday. Borussia Moenchengladbach, winners 1-0 over Hertha Berlin on Friday, are top of the table on seven points.

Ruhr valley rivals Schalke 04 are still waiting for their first league win since their return to the top flight this season following a goalless draw against VfL Wolfsburg.

Wolves’ keeper Coen Kasteels saved two consecutive spot kicks from Simon Terodde when a first-half stoppage-time penalty had to be retaken.

Bayer Leverkusen, competing in this season’s Champions League group stage, slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat of the season across all competitions — and their third straight in the Bundesliga — when they went 3-0 down to Hoffenheim for their worst ever start to a league campaign.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 09:25:54 pm
