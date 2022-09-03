Weekly football fix: Here are the matches you mustn’t miss

The season is slowly gathering intensity as the UEFA Champions League Group Stage matches start along with our weekly dose of the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. It’s going to be an eventful seven days with a lot of mouthwatering clashes lined up as the race to the top of the mountain continues with the league leaders trying not to slip up while the close contenders snap at their heels.

Manchester United vs Arsenal (Sunday 9 PM)

The highflying Gunners visit the hallowed grounds of Old Trafford as Manchester United look to keep their momentum going as they take on the league leaders. The two teams have had a very contrasting start to the season, with United slowly finding their feet after a torrid start while Arsenal are the only team in the league who still maintain a perfect record after 5 games, having won all five. The Gunners are in immaculate form with striker Gabriel Jesus tearing apart defenses with assistance from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. United, meanwhile, will probably start with the same team with Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga spearheading the attack as they look to protect their decent record at Old Trafford vs Arsenal, who have won just one game here in the last 15 meetings. It will be curious to see if Ten Hag starts Cristiano Ronaldo who has dominated the Gunners, scoring 7 times in their last 8 games in all competitions while fans will also be hoping to see what new signing Antony brings to the table.

Everton vs Liverpool (Saturday 5 PM)

Dirk at the double 😍 A memorable Merseyside derby turnaround at Goodison Park in 2007 🙌@SCJohnson | #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/wYxGHRBmGS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 2, 2022

17th place Everton welcome a Liverpool team who are slowly looking to turn things around after a not-so-ideal start to the season. The Merseyside derby is always a much-vaunted fixture in the EPL but the recent gulf in class between the two teams have hurt the aura of a once-heralded clash. Everton have failed to win any of their first 5 matches while Liverpool are blowing hot and cold, having dominated Bournemouth 9-0 and just scraping a victory against Newcastle in their last match via a 98th minute goal by Fabio Carvalho. This might be the time for Everton to strike the iron while it’s hot and register a famous victory against a Liverpool squad who have seen better days. With a rabid Goodison crowd behind them, the Toffees will look to inflict more damage to the title aspirations of their more decorated rivals.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan (Saturday 9.30 PM)

The San Siro will play host to another timeless rivalry on Saturday when AC Milan renew hostilities against Inter in the first Derby della Madonnina of the season. Inter are currently third with 3 wins and 1 loss while Milan are 6th, having dropped points against Sassuolo in their last match. The points difference between the rivals are marginal though as a victory here will catapult the Rossoneri over the Nerazzurri in the standings. Inter will look to avenge last season’s 2-1 loss which shifted the momentum in the Scudetto race, with Milan ultimately crowning themselves champions after a long and agonizing wait. The Red and Black outfit though, have not won a home derby since 2015-16 and will be hoping to rectify that on Saturday while Inter will look to continue their momentum.

Sevilla vs Barcelona (Sunday 12.30 AM)

Barcelona will look to inflict more damage to a hapless Sevilla outfit when they visit the Estadio Ramon. The Catalan outfit are currently third in the league and will aim for their third straight win while Sevilla are languishing at 15th with just 1 point from 3 matches. Barca’s new signings have hit the ground running with striker Robert Lewandowski scoring 4 times in 3 matches. Sevilla, meanwhile, have not managed to click as a unit at all this season, registering a loss to newly promoted Almeria in the last Liga clash and sit alarmingly close to a relegation spot. Their road is set to become more difficult in the coming week though with a Champions League clash lined up against Manchester City on September 7, right after this clash with a resurgent Blaugrana.

Champions League- PSG vs Juventus (Wednesday 12.30 AM)

The Champions League kick starts this week with a mouthwatering clash between French champions Paris Saint Germain and Juventus. This is the first meeting between the sides after 2017 where they played the International Champions Cup with Juventus running away with a 2-3 victory. This match is one of the rarer matches in the UCL, with these two teams not really coming face to face with each other in recent times, making it a must-see match. With arguably the best attacking lineup in all Europe in Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, PSG on paper looks to hold all the cards against a Juventus side who recently lost Denis Zakaria to Chelsea, Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern, Giorgio Chiellini to MLS side Los Angeles FC. The Bianconeri, however, have just lost once in 10 meetings against PSG and will look to exploit the French champions’ defense which has a history of crumbling against pressure.

Notable mentions

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (Champions League, Thursday, 12.30 AM)

Chelsea vs West Ham (Premier League, Saturday, 7.30 PM)

Lazio vs Napoli (Serie A, Sunday 12.15 AM)