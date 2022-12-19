We will return: Golden Boot winner Kylian Mbappe’s Twitter post after losing World Cup final to Argentina

French superstar Kylian Mbappe did whatever was humanly possible to hand France their 3rd World Cup trophy against Argentina on Sunday but was ultimately thwarted by a certain Lionel Messi. France looked to be down and out for most of the match with Argentina scoring two first half goals but they came alive in the later stages with Mbappe scoring once from the penalty spot and another from open play to drag the game into Extra Time with the scores tied 2-2.

In Extra Time, Lionel Messi looked to have brought Argentina closer to victory when he scored in the 108th minute but Mbappe would complete his hattrick from the penalty spot and make it 3-3 in the 118th minute as the match went to the dreaded penalty shootout. There, France was finally defeated 4-2 by an Argentina team who would not be denied their destiny.

Mbappe who became the second player to score a hattrick in a World Cup final after England’s Geoff Hurst’s three goals against West Germany in 1966, wrote on Twitter, “Nous reviendrons (We will return), along with a photo of himself walking past the World Cup trophy, with his Golden Boot.

Before the final, Messi was in first position with five goals and six games played, followed by Mbappe with the same number of goals. But the scintillating hattrick by the Frenchman took him to the top with a tally of 8 goals.

With Argentina’s victory, Europe’s run of four straight World Cup winners, dating to 2006, came to an end. The last South American champion was Brazil, and that was also in Asia — when Japan and South Korea hosted the tournament in 2002.