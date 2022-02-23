We will face one of the best teams in the world: Atletico coach Simeone on RO16 clash with Manchester United

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid have had an inconsistent season so far but are finally showing some fighting spirit as they prepare to host Manchester United in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday, coach Diego Simeone has said.

Atletico have struggled domestically as they sit fifth in the La Liga standings but put in an emphatic performance when they beat Osasuna 3-0 at the weekend, giving them the perfect preparation for Wednesday’s match against United.

“I cling to the growth that I see happening daily,” Simeone told news conference on Tuesday. “I see their (players) search for our team spirit, like we saw the other day in the 3-0 win at Osasuna. Hopefully against Manchester United we have that spirit because that’s how we compete very well.”

❝El partido será duro, difícil, pero tenemos la ilusión de estar con nuestra gente en nuestro estadio❞ — @Simeone 🎙 pic.twitter.com/UF3J2NZBoK — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 22, 2022

Atletico were eliminated at this stage of the competition last season by eventual champions Chelsea and Simeone is predicting another tricky encounter against United, now managed by German Ralf Rangnick.

“We need to find our balance,” Simeone said. “We will face one of the best teams in the world that, since the arrival of their new coach, are showing solidity and commitment, like how Manchester have always been. They have evolved a lot since his arrival.”

The Argentine coach received a blow earlier on in the day with the news that he will be without midfielder and captain Koke who was ruled out with a thigh muscle injury.

📡🎥 #𝗔𝗧𝗠𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗛 ▶️ ¡Dale al 'play' y escucha el análisis de @Simeone y Savic de nuestra eliminatoria de octavos de final de la @LigadeCampeones! https://t.co/QfzhWkZ2s0 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 22, 2022

“(Thomas) Lemar is also not 100% after coming back from COVID-19, (Yannick) Carrasco is suspended, now Koke is also out,” Simeone said.

“It’s a big blow but we have a group of players who are hungry to play and show what they are worth.”

Atletico will face old foe Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 25 goals against them in 35 games, 31 of those with Real Madrid and four when he was at Juventus. Seven of the Portuguese forward’s goals against Atleti have come in the Champions League.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t even think about Cristiano Ronaldo when we were drawn with Manchester United,” defender Stefan Savic told a news conference.

“I only thought of Manchester United because they are a great club, they are a great rival. Cristiano is one of the best players in history, but now it is a new game, a new challenge, a new club.”