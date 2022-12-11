scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

‘We are the Rocky of this World Cup’: Coach Walid Regragui on Morocco’s dream run

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the last four with a stunning 1-0 upset of Portugal.

Morocco's head coach Walid Regragui is thrown in the air by players after their World Cup quarterfinal win over Portugal. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Walid Regragui described his team as ‘Rocky of this World Cup’ after Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the last four with a stunning 1-0 upset of Portugal, the latest scalp of their reputation-shredding run in Qatar that has broken new ground for the sport outside Europe and South America.

“We are now becoming the team that everyone loves in this World Cup because we are showing that even if you don’t have as much talent and money then you can succeed,” said Regragui.

Read |Morocco script another dream run to knock Portugal out 1-0, Ronaldo or no Ronaldo

“We have made our people and our continent so happy and proud. When you watch Rocky, you want to support Rocky Balboa and I think we are the Rocky of this World Cup. I think now the world is with Morocco.”

Youssef En-Nesyri’s towering first-half header earned them the victory which sparked euphoric scenes at the Al Thumama Stadium and left them one game away from the World Cup final.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...Premium
SUVs bought with Nirbhaya Fund diverted to provide Y-plus security to Shi...
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, OutsiderPremium
Kiren Rijiju: Insider, Outsider
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other sidePremium
A village on Karnataka-Maharashtra border, caught on the other side
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei scriptPremium
Lost and revived: The story of Meitei script

“I think it’s the first time that I’ve cried at the end of a match,” the manager said.

“I try to control my emotions because I need to show my players that I’m mentally strong. But sometimes it’s just too much and when you get to the semi-finals of a World Cup … the emotions come pouring out. I would be lying if I said I thought we could get to the semi-finals.”

Morocco will take on defending champions France in the semifinals.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-12-2022 at 08:44:56 am
Next Story

Ludhiana: Hosiery industry feeling the chill wind of late winter

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 11: Latest News
close