‘We are sorry to have to again disappoint them at a world cup’: Kai Havertz apologises to German fans

Kai Havertz, who scored two goals against Costa Rica after coming on from the bench has apologised to the German fans after their back-to-back early exits at the World Cup.

The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.

Your @Budweiser Player of the Match Kai Havertz apologises to German fans after his brace was not enough to take his team through to the knockout rounds 🙏#YoursToTake #Budweiser #POTM @budfootball pic.twitter.com/ORSTydMHMV — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

“We are sorry to have to again disappoint them at a world cup,” Havertz said after the match.

“Our fans have been dreaming this for years and we have been dreaming of playing with the support of our fans.

“Now we’ve disappointed them again. We apologise and hope to do better next time. ”

It was only eight years ago that Germany won its fourth World Cup title, beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in his prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.

In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for the disappointing finish this time. Germany was beaten 2-1 in that match last week, and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Spain.

That gave the Germans a chance in its last match at Al Bayt Stadium, and for a few minutes during the simultaneous final group matches on Thursday, it was enough. At halftime, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain — results that would have put the Germans into the round of 16.

It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards that essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.