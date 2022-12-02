scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

‘We are sorry to have to again disappoint them at a world cup’: Kai Havertz apologises to German fans

The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage.

Germany's Kai Havertz looks dejected after the match as Germany are eliminated from the World Cup. (Reuters)

Kai Havertz, who scored two goals against Costa Rica after coming on from the bench has apologised to the German fans after their back-to-back early exits at the World Cup.

The four-time champions were again eliminated from the group stage, four years after their embarrassing display as defending champions in Russia.

“We are sorry to have to again disappoint them at a world cup,” Havertz said after the match.

“Our fans have been dreaming this for years and we have been dreaming of playing with the support of our fans.

“Now we’ve disappointed them again. We apologise and hope to do better next time. ”

It was only eight years ago that Germany won its fourth World Cup title, beating an Argentina team led by Lionel Messi in his prime in the final at the Maracana Stadium. With that victory, Germany became the only European team to win a World Cup in either North or South America.

In Qatar, it was an opening loss to Japan that set the stage for the disappointing finish this time. Germany was beaten 2-1 in that match last week, and followed it with a 1-1 draw against Spain.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

That gave the Germans a chance in its last match at Al Bayt Stadium, and for a few minutes during the simultaneous final group matches on Thursday, it was enough. At halftime, for example, Germany was beating Costa Rica and Japan was losing to Spain — results that would have put the Germans into the round of 16.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...Premium
LIC bets on Adani: Over 2 years, steadily increases holding in its group ...
Advertisement

It was Japan’s 2-1 victory over the Spaniards that essentially cost the Germans a chance to play at least one more match in Qatar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 01:27:18 pm
Next Story

Why is the EPF Federation pushing the EPFO for clarity on the Supreme Court pension verdict?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 02: Latest News
close