scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

‘We are ready for Messi … Croatia has same DNA as Real Madrid. We never give up,’ says Luka Modric

We want to play the best match of our lives, I hope for the final, says Croatia's Luka Modric.

Croatia's Luka Modric during training. (Reuters)

“I can’t wait for Argentina. Messi is their best, it will be difficult against him, but we are ready. We want to play the best match of our lives, I hope for the final,’ Modric told Spain’s El Chiringuito de Jugones television.

“The Croatian national team has the same DNA as Real Madrid. It always goes to the end and never gives up,” Modric said.

A Modric visual has already gone viral, with the Spanish newspaper AS even saying his gesture “should be taught in all football schools”. What did Modric do?

When Brazil lost to Croatia in the semi-finals, Rodrygo, who missed a penalty was inconsolable. Even as Neymar tried to console him, enter Croatia’s captain Luka Modric.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

A team-mate of Rodyrgo at Real Madrid, he hugged Rodrygo, cupped his face and whispered something into his ears.

“You’re stronger than this! Everyone falls sometimes, everyone fails, you’ll come back even stronger! I love you, I love you son,” Luka told Rodrygo, he would share later.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Later Modric told the reporters: “I am sure he will gain more experience and strength to continue. He will get stronger with all this. It can happen to anyone. We must congratulate Rodryg for having the strength and mentality to take and shoot penalties. Everyone can make mistakes. I encouraged him. I get on very well with him, and it’s a shame that he was the one who didn’t score.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:08:52 am
Next Story

Karan Johar, Neena Gupta, Vidya Balan, Rhea Chakraborty attend Guneet Monga-Sunny Kapoor’s pre-wedding bash, see photos

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 12: Latest News
close