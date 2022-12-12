‘We are ready for Messi … Croatia has same DNA as Real Madrid. We never give up,’ says Luka Modric

“I can’t wait for Argentina. Messi is their best, it will be difficult against him, but we are ready. We want to play the best match of our lives, I hope for the final,’ Modric told Spain’s El Chiringuito de Jugones television.

“The Croatian national team has the same DNA as Real Madrid. It always goes to the end and never gives up,” Modric said.

A Modric visual has already gone viral, with the Spanish newspaper AS even saying his gesture “should be taught in all football schools”. What did Modric do?

When Brazil lost to Croatia in the semi-finals, Rodrygo, who missed a penalty was inconsolable. Even as Neymar tried to console him, enter Croatia’s captain Luka Modric.

A team-mate of Rodyrgo at Real Madrid, he hugged Rodrygo, cupped his face and whispered something into his ears.

“You’re stronger than this! Everyone falls sometimes, everyone fails, you’ll come back even stronger! I love you, I love you son,” Luka told Rodrygo, he would share later.

Later Modric told the reporters: “I am sure he will gain more experience and strength to continue. He will get stronger with all this. It can happen to anyone. We must congratulate Rodryg for having the strength and mentality to take and shoot penalties. Everyone can make mistakes. I encouraged him. I get on very well with him, and it’s a shame that he was the one who didn’t score.”