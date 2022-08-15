scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

We are keen to create impact: FC Goa coach Cardozo

The Boys in Orange, coming to the tournament with the tag of the defending champions, are expected to play out their campaign opener in front of packed stands rooting for the home team.

By: PTI |
August 15, 2022 8:30:07 pm
Cardozo said the squad is upbeat about their chances in the competition. "Our players have trained well and are in good spirits. They are aware that playing in the prestigious tournament is a good opportunity for them, and are hence keen to create an impact,". Credit ( Twitter/FC GOA)

Deggie Cardozo, the head coach of FC Goa, says his players are determined to make an impact when they begin their title defence with a match against Mohammedan SC in Durand Cup opener here on Tuesday.

The Gaurs arrived for the tournament on Sunday ahead of the club’s third campaign at the tournament, having previously played in the 2019 and 2021 editions.So far, the team has remained unbeaten in the tournament and would look to extend its solid run, but it is easier said than done considering the number of tough opponents.

Cardozo said the squad is upbeat about their chances in the competition.” Our players have trained well and are in good spirits. They are aware that playing in the prestigious tournament is a good opportunity for them, and are hence keen to create an impact,” he said, ahead of the team’s clash against the Kolkata-based club.

“Our training session on Monday was quite fruitful. The whole squad worked in unison and we were able to discuss some key areas as far as preparation for the games are concerned.”

The Boys in Orange, coming to the tournament with the tag of the defending champions, are expected to play out their campaign opener in front of packed stands rooting for the home team. Cardozo added that this serves as extra motivation for the team.”We are not under any pressure. Our objectives are clear – be the best versions of ourselves and try to get the trophy back home.

Playing in front of the fans would inspire us more and help us remember what we’re here for, and we look forward to having a great match against Mohammedan SC,” he said.”We intend to take the three points home on Monday, as that will give us an added boost.

Starting on a strong note is important, as it will set the tone for the rest of our campaign.” Lesly Rebello, the team captain also weighed in as he said, “We would love to defend our title. Keeping that objective in mind, we have been giving it our all in training and hence we hope to have a good set of games.” “Another thing that I look forward to is playing in front of the fans. As a footballer, you dream of such situations.”On Tuesday, we intend to make the most out of the opportunity and convert their presence to a motivating factor that will help us go the extra mile for a win and three points,” the 22-year-old added.

The Black and White brigade on the other hand have retained the nucleus of last year’s squad with Trinidadian marksman Marcus Joseph still leading the lines.

Advertisement

Players like Milan Singh in midfield and Abhishek Ambekar bring in the experience with the likes of former Lokomotiv Moscow and Tajik national-team recruit Nuriddin Davronov bringing in the x-factor.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...Premium
UPSC Key-August 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Khongjom war’ or ‘Vision I...
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit BharatPremium
C Raja Mohan writes: Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...

The clash between FC Goa and Mohammedan SC will take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 08:30:07 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade

2

What is ATAGS, the indigenous howitzer used in Independence Day 21-gun salute?

3

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

4

OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds

5

Happy Independence Day 2022: Wishes Images, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Quotes, and Photos

Featured Stories

The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
The success of India at 75 resonates beyond its borders, writes the Briti...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi writes: Commitment to inclusivity and social justic...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: Women heroes of India's freedom struggle, mentioned by PM in h...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Explained: The revolutionaries whom Modi mentioned in his Independence Da...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Rewind & Replay | The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the...
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
Why Gujarat hasn't been able to take the cow by its horns
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things: Special episode

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book
Rewind & Replay

The Satanic Verses: Why it was never just about the book

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

For first time, tricolour hoisted at Bengaluru's Idgah Maidan

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Opinion

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

75 top songs from Hindi cinema that shaped our lives and history

Premium
Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

Why a sweetmeat could land people in jail in pre-independent Kolkata

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Ola Electric announces new car on Independence day: 500 km range, 0-100 in 4 seconds

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sportspersons greet the nation on Independence Day
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 15: Latest News