We are in discussion with Lionel Messi for contract extension: PSG sporting director Luis Campos

Paris Saint Germain are in talks with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi over a new contract, the club’s sporting director Luis Campos said, according to the Daily Mail.

Messi’s contract runs out at the end of the season and he has been linked with a lot of clubs with Inter Miami and a return to Barcelona among the most talked about destinations.

“At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it. We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us,” Campos said as quoted by Telefoot via Barca Universal.

On Saturday, Messi’s second-half goal helped a lackluster Paris Saint-Germain beat Toulouse 2-1 to move eight points clear at the top of the French league.

Messi struck with a typical curling strike in the 57th minute following a move with Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi, who drew PSG level late in the first half after free kick specialist Branco van den Boomen put Toulouse ahead in the 20th.

PSG was without injured forwards Kylian Mbappé and Neymar and relied heavily on Messi, who hit the post during stoppage time. Without Messi, who has hit 98 goals for Argentina, PSG would have struggled more.

Mbappé is out for at least three weeks after sustaining a left thigh tear. Neymar is having treatment for a sore adductor and missed his second straight game. PSG’s injury woes increased when Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches went off injured early with a thigh injury.