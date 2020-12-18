Wayne Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai signs for Man United academy

Wayne Rooney

One of Wayne Rooney’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United. United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club’s youth academy. “Proud day,” Rooney posted on Instagram. “Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

Proud day. Kai signing for @ManUtd. Keep up the hard work son ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTYuUZj7yn — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) December 17, 2020

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division. The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances. “Special night….. congratulations Kai,” Rooney’s wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. “I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

