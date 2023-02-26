Wayne Rooney supports Glazer rule; calls for possible new owners to take club forwards

Despite decades of fan opposition against the Glazer family’s ownership of Manchester United, former striker Wayne Rooney has come out in support of their rule as the club continues its search for new owners.

The support of the Glazers by Rooney comes in the face of intense backlash from fans over their rule that has seen a lack of player purchases at the right moments, a stagnation of the club’s training facilities, a long overdue renovation of the Old Trafford Stadium continuing to be pushed off but primarily the debt.

When the Glazers purchased Manchester United, they did so by taking on debt and then leveraged that debt onto the club. It has since been stopped by the English Football Association to be repeated for any other football club, but the debt has been a major factor in the lack of player acquisitions and the degrading of the facilities of the club.

“Firstly, I think the Glazers have done a fantastic job, they’ve been at the club for, well they signed me in 2004, so they’ve been at the club for 20 years now and I think they’ve always allowed managers to bring the players in they want,” said Rooney to ESPN.

Rooney also added that he knew the fands clearly wanted change and that the new owners of the club should be people who can take Manchester United forward.

“I think it’s clear the fans want change and obviously it looks like the Glazers are open for that change to come with putting the club up for sale and receiving the bids they have received, so hopefully they get the right people in. And its people who are going to try to move the club forward,” said the former United striker.

Incidentally, Rooney had put in a transfer request at a certain point in his career in 2010, questioning the ambition of the club. Manchester United at the time were owned by the Glazers.