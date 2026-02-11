‘The whole thing is about this guy getting his haircut’: Wayne Rooney slams Manchester United super fan for viral challenge overshadowing team’s efforts

Rooney, a former Manchester United player, wasn't having any of it, slamming the fan for taking the attention away from the team on the pitch.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 06:53 PM IST
Wayne Rooney Manchester unitedManchester United's Benjamin Sesko (30) reacts after scoring against West Ham United during a Premier League soccer match, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in London. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Wayne Rooney isn’t a fan on people talking about a United fan’s journey for a hair cut rather than the actual team trying to win matches. The fan, also known as The United Strand (Real name: Frank Ilett), has become a viral sensation for not cutting his hair till United won 5 matches in a row. It has been 495 days since he placed the challenge and hasn’t been able trim his hair. With United drawing with West Ham on Tuesday night after winning 4 back to back matches, the fan’s chances of getting his hair cut was gone and he has to begin again from the next match.

Rooney, a former Manchester United player, wasn’t having any of it, slamming the fan for taking the attention away from the team on the pitch. “I’d put him to the other side of the country. He is doing my head in. We are talking about Michael Carrick and Man United trying to win their fifth game in a row and the whole thing is about this guy getting his haircut. I bet he is devastated if Man United win because he will be irrelevant,” Rooney said on No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

A dramatic late equalizer from Benjamin Sesko rescued a 1-1 draw for United at West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday and kept the momentum going under coach Michael Carrick. Sesko struck in the 96th minute at the London Stadium to keep United in fourth place ahead of Chelsea, which also dropped points in a 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Carrick was moments away from his first loss as United coach as the clock ticked down at West Ham. After four straight wins, United trailed following Tomas Soucek’s goal from early in the second half.

Also Read | ‘You could bully them back in the day’: Wayne Rooney reveals why Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is finally ready to outlast Man City

But Carrick, who was part of so many famous comebacks as a United player, is getting used to dramatic turnarounds as a coach as well. After late winners against Arsenal and Fulham, he watched his team salvage a point through substitute Sesko. The Slovenia international produced a brilliant flicked goal at the near post to stun the home fans and maintain Carrick’s unbeaten run.

 

