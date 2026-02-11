‘You could bully them back in the day’: Wayne Rooney reveals why Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is finally ready to outlast Man City

Wayne Rooney believes that the Premier League title race is still not a foregone conclusion but believes Mikel Arteta’s men are mentally stronger than ever to cross the finish line this time around. Arsenal last won the title in the 2003-04 season. With 13 games left in the Premier League standings, Arsenal are leading Manchester City by six points. The two teams will face off in a game on April 18 that could have massive ramifications on the Premier League title race.

“I think the Premier League title race was never off. I’ve been in title races where you do need to stay calm and a lot can change. I think there was one season where we were seven points clear with four games to go and lost the title that year on goal difference. We drew 4-4 in a game, then lost to Wigan, then lost to City, and then lost the title on goal difference. So a lot can happen,” Rooney said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, which is hosted by former football manager Sam Allardyce and Natalie Pike.