‘You could bully them back in the day’: Wayne Rooney reveals why Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal is finally ready to outlast Man City

With 13 games left in the Premier League standings, Arsenal are leading Manchester City by six points. The two teams will face off in a game on April 18 that could have massive ramifications on the Premier League title race.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readFeb 11, 2026 05:25 PM IST
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Sunderland in London, England, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. (AP Photo)
Wayne Rooney believes that the Premier League title race is still not a foregone conclusion but believes Mikel Arteta’s men are mentally stronger than ever to cross the finish line this time around. Arsenal last won the title in the 2003-04 season. With 13 games left in the Premier League standings, Arsenal are leading Manchester City by six points. The two teams will face off in a game on April 18 that could have massive ramifications on the Premier League title race.

“I think the Premier League title race was never off. I’ve been in title races where you do need to stay calm and a lot can change. I think there was one season where we were seven points clear with four games to go and lost the title that year on goal difference. We drew 4-4 in a game, then lost to Wigan, then lost to City, and then lost the title on goal difference. So a lot can happen,” Rooney said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, which is hosted by former football manager Sam Allardyce and Natalie Pike.

“I think Arsenal look strong. Manchester City have been a bit in and out and you’ve obviously got great players, great manager. So they’re definitely still in the title race, but I think Arsenal look strong and consistent throughout the season. I think it’d be difficult to see them slipping up and Man City winning every game. So, I still think Arsenal are hot favorites,” Rooney added.

Rooney then spoke about how, during his own playing days, Arsenal were easy to bully.

“I’ve been really impressed with Arteta this season. And obviously, over the last four or five seasons, they’ve added a certain level of consistency. After Arsenal lost to Manchester United recently, I was really impressed at how Arteta came out and spoke to the media and what he’d been saying to his players. I don’t think a year ago he would have come out with that calmness and almost put those losing games in the past, really. So, I think he’s learned from where they’ve been the last few years and not getting over the line, and I think this is his year to do that.

“And Arsenal players look strong too. We used to play against Arsenal and you knew you could bully them. You knew you could walk all over them at times. They’d be nice on the eye, but they wouldn’t be able to dig in, whereas now I think they’ve got that within the team. So I think it’ll be difficult to see City overtaking them this season.”

 

