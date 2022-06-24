scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Wayne Rooney quits as Derby County manager

In an official statement on Twitter, the club said, "Wayne Rooney has today informed Derby County Football Club that he wishes to be relieved of his duties as first team manager with immediate effect."

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 24, 2022 10:30:19 pm
Rooney had led Derby through a difficult period of administration that led to relegation last season after a 21-point deduction. (Twitter/Derby County)

English League One club Derby County on Friday said that manager Wayne Rooney has decided to leave the club after 17 months.

“Over the course of the Summer I have been closely following developments regarding the ownership of Derby County. Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club. In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up. My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge,” Rooney said.

“Personally, I feel the club now needs to be led by someone with fresh energy and not affected by the events that have happened over the last eighteen months. I will remember my time at Derby with great pride and affection and would like to thank all my staff, players and of course the fans for their incredible support. I will never forget you and hope to see you all again in the near future and in happier times,” he added.

“Finally, I am aware that the club still have interested parties who wish to take over the running of the club. To them I say this, Derby County is a great club with a great history and great fans. I wish you all the best and much success for the future,” the 36-year-old said before signing off.

Rooney had led Derby through a difficult period of administration that led to relegation last season after a 21-point deduction.

