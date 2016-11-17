Follow Us:
Wayne Rooney not set great tone as captain with hotel revelry: English FA

Martin Glenn said that it's disappointing but appropriate that Way Rooney apologized because it doesn't set a great tone for the England captain.

By: AP | London | Published: November 17, 2016 8:16:47 pm
The English Football Association leader says Wayne Rooney hasn’t “set a great tone” as England captain over late-night revelry at the team hotel.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn’s highly-unusual public rebuke of an England player comes after Rooney apologized after the pictures of him were taken Saturday night and published in British newspapers.

Although the bleary-eyed Rooney was off-duty at the time, the FA is unhappy with the conduct of the team’s figurehead.

Glenn says “obviously it’s disappointing. I think it’s appropriate that he apologized because it doesn’t set a great tone for the England captain.”

The FA is investigating whether members of the England backroom staff were with Rooney when he dropped in on a wedding reception being held at the team hotel north of London.

