Wayne Rooney feels he ‘should have scored more’ despite being record-holder

Despite being Manchester United and England’s all-time record goalscorer, Wayne Rooney feels that he didn’t do enough in front of the goal in his illustrious 18-year-long career.

Rooney, after joining Manchester United as an 18-year-old sensation from Everton in 2004, went on to score 253 goals in 559 appearances during a 13-year spell for the Old Trafford club. The forward won five Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League, a UEFA Europa League, a FA Cup, and three League Cups for the club.

As for playing for his national team, Rooney racked up 53 goals from 120 caps before retiring from international football in November 2018. In both the cases, he surpassed 1966 World Cup-winner Bobby Charlton as the leading scorers for the Red Devils and the Three Lions.

Despite his success, Rooney wrote in his Sunday Times column, “I’m going to be honest — and this might surprise you — but I’m not a natural goalscorer. I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never looked at myself that way.”

“How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn’t a natural scorer? Time,” the 34-year-old explained. “I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records — and looking back I should have scored more.”

The Derby County player-manager backed Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to break his England record. “I don’t think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me,” he added.

“I’ve never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years — I hope it’s not so long for me. The United record might last longer simply because players don’t stay at clubs as long as they used to.”

“Mind you, if [Lionel] Messi or [Cristiano] Ronaldo came to Old Trafford for a swansong they’d probably break it in three or four years,” he said.

