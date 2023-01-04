scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Wayne Rooney favourite to take over the Everton job from Frank Lampard

Everton after taking a point from Man City in their previous game looked lacklustre against Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton. If not for Demarai Gray's penalty in the added time things would have looked a lot darker for the Merseyside club.

Wayne Rooney on the left and Frank Lampard on the right. (FILE)
Wayne Rooney is the favourite to take over the Everton job from Frank Lampard after they got thrashed 1-4 at the home by Brighton on Tuesday at Goodison park.

Lampard talking to Sky Sports after the game said, “You are not going to win every week. We have to get back to the work. It is as simple as that. I am a Premier League football manager, there is pressure in the job wherever you are,”

“I won’t go through what was said in the dressing room afterwards, it’s up to us to put it right and we go again against Manchester United in a few days,” Lampard added.

About the first half Lampard said, “Very disappointing. It was even in the first half I would say, general play it was pretty even, (then) three goals in six minutes, defensive mistakes, finishes the game,”

Everton under Lampard has now lost four of their last five games. They are in the 17th position on the table fighting relegation. West Ham below them is on 14 points same as Lampard’s men however with a game in hand.

The mood at Goodison Park has turned sour after the defeat.

Lampard has taken over the job from former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez last year and helped them to stay in the league after fighting an intense relegation battle late last season.

Rooney on the other hand after a successful stint at the controversial Derby County went back to his former club DC United where he finished his playing career.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 10:12 IST
