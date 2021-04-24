scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Latest news

Watford seal immediate return to Premier League with victory over Millwall

The 1-0 win ensured Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside EFL Championship leaders Norwich City, who booked their top-flight spot last weekend.

By: Reuters |
April 24, 2021 11:00:27 pm
Watford players celebrate scoring a goal in the EFL Championship. (twitter/WatfordFC)

Watford earned promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with two games to spare, after defeating Millwall 1-0 in the (second-tier) Championship match at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr’s 11th-minute penalty proved enough as Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, who booked its top-flight spot last weekend.

Xisco Munoz’s Watford has secured an immediate return to the top flight — which has been worth at least 160 million pounds ($221.3 million) in previous seasons — having finished second-bottom of the Premier League in the 2019-20 campaign.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The win ensured Watford guaranteed one of the two automatic promotion spots alongside Championship leaders Norwich City, which booked its top-flight spot last weekend.

Watford was one of the playoff contenders after a mixed start to the second-division campaign but found another gear when Munoz replaced Vladimir Ivic as manager in December.

The Spanish manager has guided Watford to 17 wins in 24 Championship games, opening up a 10-point gap over third-placed Brentford, who have a game in hand.

Watford’s victory means Norwich must wait to be crowned champions, despite a 3-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Daniel Farke’s side needs two points from its remaining two games to guarantee the second division title.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Punjab Kings snap three-match losing streak with big win over Mumbai Indians
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 24: Latest News

X
x