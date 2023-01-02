Watch: World Cup Alexis Mac Allister gets hero’s welcome on return to Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina was welcomed back to rousing ovation by his Brighton teammates and staff, a video shared by the club revealed on Monday.

The World Cup winner exchanged pleasantries with everyone and then lifted a replica of the title while white and blue confetti showered down on him as the applause continued all around him.

In the World Cup, Mac Allister scored the goal – his first international goal – that paved the way for Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland, helping them enter the last-16 of the World Cup, ran the Polish defenders ragged, created chances and had also saved Lionel Messi the blushes, after the captain missed a first-half penalty.

Welcoming back our World Cup winner! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Bb2MoZmf2B — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 2, 2023

“We tried to stay positive, to stay calm (after Messi missed his penalty),” Mac Allister had said. “We did not feel down, we tried to be optimistic. Fortunately we managed to win and go through.”

According to recent reports, Chelsea are really interested in signing the Argentine from Brighton as Graham Potter looks to turn things around at the Stamford Bridge. There have also been interests from Liverpool, Tottenham as well as league leaders Arsenal.

The Argentinian scored five goals in 14 appearances for Brighton and has been performing well even before the World Cup came around. But his performance at the World Cup, where he also registered an assist in the final, has made his value skyrocket.