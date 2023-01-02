scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Watch: World Cup Alexis Mac Allister gets hero’s welcome on return to Brighton

According to recent reports, Chelsea are really interested in signing the Argentine from Brighton as Graham Potter looks to turn things around at the Stamford Bridge. There have also been interests from Liverpool, Tottenham as well as league leaders Arsenal.

Alexis Mac Allister returns to Brighton after winning World Cup with Argentina. (Twitter/Screengrab)
Listen to this article
Watch: World Cup Alexis Mac Allister gets hero’s welcome on return to Brighton
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Alexis Mac Allister, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina was welcomed back to rousing ovation by his Brighton teammates and staff, a video shared by the club revealed on Monday.

The World Cup winner exchanged pleasantries with everyone and then lifted a replica of the title while white and blue confetti showered down on him as the applause continued all around him.

In the World Cup, Mac Allister scored the goal – his first international goal – that paved the way for Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland, helping them enter the last-16 of the World Cup, ran the Polish defenders ragged, created chances and had also saved Lionel Messi the blushes, after the captain missed a first-half penalty.

“We tried to stay positive, to stay calm (after Messi missed his penalty),” Mac Allister had said. “We did not feel down, we tried to be optimistic. Fortunately we managed to win and go through.”

According to recent reports, Chelsea are really interested in signing the Argentine from Brighton as Graham Potter looks to turn things around at the Stamford Bridge. There have also been interests from Liverpool, Tottenham as well as league leaders Arsenal.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

The Argentinian scored five goals in 14 appearances for Brighton and has been performing well even before the World Cup came around. But his performance at the World Cup, where he also registered an assist in the final, has made his value skyrocket.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 17:11 IST
Next Story

Affordable education: Study BTech in Canada under Rs 20 lakh

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Pele: Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 02: Latest News
close