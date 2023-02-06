scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
WATCH: Wonder boy Jamal Musiala scores a wonder goal vs Wolfsburg, beats half a dozen defenders and goalkeeper

The goal marked a 14th for Musiala this season across competitions, accompanying which are also nine assists.

Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala scores their fourth goal. (REUTERS)
Jamal Musiala is a wonderkid. Perhaps the wonderkid when it comes to Bundesliga and German football. At 19, he has earned a reputation for bailing Bayern Munich out of trouble on multiple occasions. Of scoring audacious goals and dancing with the ball while doing so.

On Sunday in Bayern’s away league fixture at Wolfsburg, Musiala lived up to that reputation while scoring his side’s fourth and final goal. A proverbial nail in the coffin of sorts.

In the 73rd minute of the game, the 19-year-old cut inside from the right, beating two of his markers. He then motored past four more defenders trying to close him down before beating the Wolfsburg keeper Koen Casteels at the near post.

The goal marked a 14th for Musiala this season across competitions, accompanying which are also nine assists. Overall, he has scored 36 goals and created 20 assists in 137 outings across all competitions in his career so far.

Bayern thrashed Wolfsburg 4-2, courtesy of Kingsley Coman’s brace and captain Thomas Muller also getting on the scoresheet. The win keeps them a point clear of Union Berlin (39) on top of the Bundesliga table.

Bayern next face Bochum on Saturday, February 11 before their trip to Paris for a Champions League Round of 16 first leg tie against PSG.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 08:53 IST
