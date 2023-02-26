scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Watch: Women footballers walk out with puppies to raise awareness about adopted dogs

The dogs were brought into the stadium before the Western United and Newcastle Jets match.

Western United and Newcastle Jets face each other. (Screengrab)
Liberty A-League for women, formerly the W-League in Australia, witnessed a heartwarming moment when footballers walked into the stadium holding homeless puppies to promote adoption.

The dogs were brought into the stadium before the Western United and Newcastle Jets match.

This is not the first time that such a gesture has been shown on the field.

In 2021, one of the most popular football clubs in Russia, Zenit St. Petersburg ran a campaign to support the local shelter ‘Friend’, which accommodates a large number of homeless dogs.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 19:17 IST
