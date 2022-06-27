scorecardresearch
Monday, June 27, 2022
Watch: When Paul Pogba received hero’s welcome in Guinea

Large crowds, holding posters and placards, gathered to greet Pogba.

Updated: June 27, 2022 1:07:52 pm
Paul Pogba, Paul Pogba in Guinea, Paul Pogba footballer, Juventus star Paul PogbaDuring his stay, Pogba also featured in a charity match for Guinea and reportedly met government officials.

Paul Pogba, who is expected to return to Juventus next month, visited the homeland of his parents in Africa last week. In a video that went viral on social media, the Frenchman can be seen getting mobbed by fans in Conakry ( the capital and largest city of Guinea) as he received a hero’s welcome.

During his stay, Pogba also featured in a charity match for Guinea and reportedly met government officials.

An overjoyed Pogba, after returning to his native land, spoke to africanews.com and said, “We only want peace, respect and progress. We also want Africa to be like Europe, moving forward because we also have this wealth, we have a lot of love and joy. That’s why we also want to move forward. So peace, peace, peace is needed.”

The 2018 French World cup champion is expected to leave Manchester United at the end of his contract and speculations have him returning to Italy to play with Juventus.

