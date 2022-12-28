Watch: Fans celebrate World Cup triumph with Lionel Messi’s pet dog

Argentina is not getting over Messi’s World Cup triumph anytime soon and apparently, neither is his dog.

In a heartwarming video that has surfaced online, a crowd can be seen celebrating with Messi’s pet dog.

A group of cheerful people wearing Argentina’s jersey can be seen walking towards Hulk (Messi’s dog) in extreme joy. They would chant- “Es el perro de Messi” (‘it’s Messi’s dog’- In English)

Watch video:

In the video, fans gather around a large Dogue de Bordeaux as soon as his minder brings him and start singing and dancing as they celebrate Argentina’s historic win over France in the World Cup final.

The Paris Saint-Germain star brought Hulk home in 2016 and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram account.

After Diego Maradona lifted the famous trophy in 1986, it was Argentina’s first World Cup win and the players received a hero’s welcome by their fans on their arrival in the capital Buenos Aires.

Thousands took to the streets to welcome Lionel Messi-led Argentina team as they stepped foot on home soil at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after winning the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement

Fans had already gathered on both sides of the road upon the team’s return, the Joyous fans singing to the beats of drums and fireworks lit up the sky as the team bus slowly wound its way through the crowd.