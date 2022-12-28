scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Watch: Fans celebrate World Cup triumph with Lionel Messi’s pet dog

A group of cheerful people wearing Argentina’s jersey can be seen walking towards Hulk (Messi’s dog) in extreme joy. They would chant- “Es el perro de Messi” (‘it’s Messi’s dog’- In English)

When Leo Messi's dog joins his World Cup triumph celebrations. (Videograbs/Instagra,m-leomessi)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Argentina is not getting over Messi’s World Cup triumph anytime soon and apparently, neither is his dog.

In a heartwarming video that has surfaced online, a crowd can be seen celebrating with Messi’s pet dog.

A group of cheerful people wearing Argentina’s jersey can be seen walking towards Hulk (Messi’s dog) in extreme joy. They would chant- “Es el perro de Messi” (‘it’s Messi’s dog’- In English)

Watch video:

In the video, fans gather around a large Dogue de Bordeaux as soon as his minder brings him and start singing and dancing as they celebrate Argentina’s historic win over France in the World Cup final.

The Paris Saint-Germain star brought Hulk home in 2016 and often shares his photos and videos on his Instagram account.

After Diego Maradona lifted the famous trophy in 1986, it was Argentina’s first World Cup win and the players received a hero’s welcome by their fans on their arrival in the capital Buenos Aires.

Thousands took to the streets to welcome Lionel Messi-led Argentina team as they stepped foot on home soil at the Ezeiza airport in Buenos Aires after winning the 2022 World Cup.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Of 2 Russians found dead in Odisha hotel, one was tycoon and Ukraine war ...
Advertisement

Fans had already gathered on both sides of the road upon the team’s return, the Joyous fans singing to the beats of drums and fireworks lit up the sky as the team bus slowly wound its way through the crowd.

First published on: 28-12-2022 at 13:27 IST
Next Story

Ajay Devgn doesn’t mind a remake of his debut film Phool Aur Kaante, responds if he can still ace the iconic split: ‘Would need a little practice’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 28: Latest News
close