scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Watch: Jorge Burruchaga’s world cup-winning goal for Argentina vs West Germany in 1986

The 5-goal thriller has seen Argentina winning their second World Cup in the country's history.

Jorge Burruchaga winner for Argentina against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. (Screengrab)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

FIFA has released a video on social media of Jorge Burruchaga scoring a World Cup-winning goal against West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico.

The 5-goal thriller has seen Argentina winning their second World Cup in the country’s history.

One of the nail-biting finals in the history of the World Cup has seen Argentina beat West Germany 3-2. Argentina took the first-half lead with Jose Luis Brown scoring in the 22nd minute. In the second half, Jorge Valdano doubled the lead.

Read |Watch: Lionel Scaloni in tears after speaking to fans from his hometown Pujato in Argentina

West Germany struck back late in the game with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s goal and Rudie Voller’s goal in the 74th minute and the 82nd minute respectively. Just when it looked like the game will be going to the extra time to Argentina’s elation Jorge Burruchaga scores the winner in the 85th minute.

Burruchaga runs with the ball one defender follows him he nut-megs the ball through the goalie’s legs across the face of the goal to send it in.

Argentina will participate in the 6th World Cup final in the country’s history. They reached the final in 2014 in Brazil where they lost the game to Mario Gotze’s late goal.

With Superstar Lionel Messi saying this is going to be his last game all eyes are set on the showpiece event.

“It’s my last World Cup,” Lionel Messi said. “It is impressive to end up playing a final. There’s a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I won’t get to it.”

Advertisement
Read |ARG vs FRA: Messi’s 10-year-old son Thiago pens a letter in support of his father ahead of World Cup final

“It’s the sixth (World Cup) final that Argentina is going to play and I’ll have played in two,” Messi recalled

“Hopefully this time it ends up another way.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kidsPremium
In Kerala, couple fund football dreams of poor kids
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years agoPremium
Another Bhutto at UNSC, 51 years ago
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...Premium
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: As some in Congress look to switch si...
In Kashmir, a new timetablePremium
In Kashmir, a new timetable
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Personally I’m very happy, I’m enjoying it a lot and I’m happy that I’m able to help my squad make things happen,” he added.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-12-2022 at 11:55:37 am
Next Story

Tendulkar thanks fans for in-flight ‘Sachin, Sachin’ chant. Watch how an airplane turned into stadium terrace

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 18: Latest News
close