scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Watch: When French team was evacuated from hotel during FIFA 2018 WC after Adil Rami used fire extinguisher at teammates

Adil Rami almost poisoned his teammates by choking them with fire extinguishers after France 4-3 win over Argentina in the 2018 World Cup quaterfinal.

FILE - In this Sunday, July 15, 2018 file photo, France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris lifts the trophy after France won 4-2 during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Following their 4-3 win over Argentina’s Lionel Messi in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the French team was evacuated from their hotel, after defender Adil Rami used a fire extinguisher at teammates.

In the BBC documentary, the team members of the France World Cup winning team revealed what exactly happened that night.

“After the match against Argentina, Didier had given the players leave after dinner,” said Philippe Tournon, who was press officer for the French national team from 1983-2004 and again from 2010-18.

The players returned at 2 am and took to banging on Rami’s hotel room door.

French journalist says: After beating Argentina in the last 16, some players decided to go out celebrating.

“Adil Rami stays in his room and plays Fortnite in his pants,” says Laurens.

“Adil reacts, grabs the fire extinguisher, and starts spraying everybody,” adds Laurens.

Forward Olivier Giroud said most of them were youngsters. He says: “They were very loud, most of the young players.”

Advertisement

“It was funny, you couldn’t see anything!” adds Giroud.

Tournon described what happened after the smoke detector went off.

“The smoke detector went off and woke up the whole hotel. My room was next to Deschamps. I thought he was going to tear them apart,” recalls Tournon.

Advertisement

“Instead, Deschamps said, ‘If I lay into them. I might break something we’ve been building for five or six weeks,” says Touron.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Deschamps’ former team-mate Marcel Desailly isn’t surprised.

“He’s an ex-player, we’ve done certain things that were borderline … very borderline! I can say, I cannot reveal this one, but. So he knows he has it in his system,” says Desailly.

Deschamps didn’t make a fuss out of it, and the next morning all of them had a good laugh.

“The next morning, everybody laughs about it. And that moment, in a way, emphasises so well the team spirit that France had at that world cup,” says Laurens

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside
Advertisement

Rami had narrated the incident to ‘The Sun’ in 2018 after France went on to win the World Cup. He had said: “The team began entering rooms and overturning the furniture. I took a fire extinguisher into my room as a precaution. When my door opened, Benjamin Mendy stuck his foot in and shouted: ‘Come on, boys, let’s trash Rami’s room!’ I let off the extinguisher on them. It was like a scene from Ghostbusters.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:32:20 am
Next Story

Archean Chemical IPO listing today: Archean Chemical Industries makes a strong debut, lists at over 10% premium over issue price

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Football fever grips Kolkata as Qatar FIFA World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 21: Latest News