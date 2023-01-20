scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Watch: When Amitabh Bachchan’s words got smiles on faces of Messi and Ronaldo

The iconic actor stopped a bit longer when shaking hands with Argentina's world cup-winning Messi and Portugal star Ronaldo.

Amitabh Bachchan, Messi, RonaldoBoth Ronaldo and Messi were seen smiling when Bachchan conveyed his greetings to them. (Videograb)
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh on Thursday night when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other in an exhibition match between Riyadh Season Team and Paris Saint-Germain. Senior Bachchan was a part of the inauguration of the football event where ahead of the match he shook hands with players from both teams. The iconic actor stopped a bit longer when shaking hands with Argentina’s world cup-winning Messi and Portugal star Ronaldo. Both the footballers were seen smiling when Bachchan conveyed his greetings to them.

Bachchan, who is an avid football fan, also took to social media to share the video and wrote, “An evening in Riyadh .. ” what an evening .. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbape, Neymar all playing together .. and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game .. PSG vs Riyadh Seasons .. Incredible !!!”

In one of the episodes of his popular quiz show KBC, Amitabh discussed his interest in football. The legendary actor had revealed that his favourite player in football is Pele. He revealed that he supports London club Chelsea FC in the Premier League, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, who is a stakeholder in two sports franchises — Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League (ISL) football and the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Meanwhile, Messi and Ronaldo each scored in an eventful 5-4 Paris Saint-German victory over Saudi All-Star XI at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

While Messi has been playing for the Parisians since the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo recently completed a move to Al Nassr following the mutual termination of his Manchester United contract.

Thursday’s game was the first match-up between the two football titans since 2020 and the 37th time in their careers. It could be the last time that they meet on the pitch.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 10:15 IST
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s proposal for steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur gets nod

