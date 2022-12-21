Watch: What happened when Messi reached his home in Rosario in Argentina?

Messi left Buenos Aires after grand celebrations in a plane along with Angel Di María and Paulo Dybala. While Dybala continued on to his hometown Cordoba, Messi and Di Maria disembarked at Rosario. From there, Messi took a helicopter ride to his home in a Funes country estate, 30 kilometres from Rosario. He couldn’t enter his home immediately, though, as hundreds had encircled the area for one glimpse of the star.

Así entró Messi a su casa en Funes. pic.twitter.com/LrWuOy2VH7 — Tomás Dvoretzky (@TomasDvoretzky) December 20, 2022

Messi’s house was swamped with hundreds of Argentina fans gathering to say thanks as his wife Antonella. She drove him home after two days of partying to celebrate World Cup triumph over France.

Earlier, a parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the great World Cup finals of all time.

So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a capital flyover that the government billed as an aerial parade.

Messi ya llegó a Rosario y ya se fue al barrio privado donde vive ❤️ Y en que nave llegó che… 👀🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/DV88kj40vc — Esto Es Fulbol Pibe (@Estoesfubolpibe) December 20, 2022

“The world champions are flying over the whole route on helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

After flying over key points of Buenos Aires where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued celebrating in the streets, while others headed out of Buenos Aires with long faces, complaining they were unable to pay their respects to the team that brought home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

“We’re angry because the government didn’t organize this properly so we could all celebrate,” said Diego Benavídez, 25, who had been waiting since early morning to see the team.

-With AP inputs