WATCH: Wayne Rooney makes match-saving tackle before setting up 96th minute winner for DC United

England’s leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney continued his strong run at DC United as the former Manchester United player first saved his side with a tackle in the 96th minute, seven seconds before setting up winner in the 3-2 win against Orlando City.

With their goalkeeper David Ousted in the opposing box, Rooney, who moved to DC United from Everton, ran half the length of the pitch towards the end of the match to save his side from losing the MLS match to a ten-men Orlando. He then made a flying pass to the far post as Luciano Acosta rose to send a header into the net, completing his hat-trick and giving his side a memorable victory.

“It was strange, we went from losing to winning in five seconds,” said 32-year old Rooney after the match. “They’re the best games of football to win. Of course, we should’ve done better against 10 men so it’s something we can look to improve.”

“To be honest, I saw it happen before we took the corner. I normally go in the box for corners, that’s why I stayed out because I tried to anticipate something like that happening. I’ve seen it before in football. You just rust run as quick as you can trying to get back. I was hoping he’d take a touch and he did,” he added.

While DC United said Rooney was in ‘beast mode,’ MLS tweeted, “Are you kidding Wayne Rooney? Amazing.”

