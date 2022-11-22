Watch: Welsh fans denied entry into stadium for wearing rainbow coloured bucket hat

Wales football fans who were attending their teams’ opening encounter against the USA in Qatar at the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium were stopped by security for donning rainbow bucket hats on Monday night.

Some Welsh fans were refused entry into the stadium tonight until they gave up their rainbow coloured bucket hat. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/vgxQMyhFmb — World Cup Updates (@wc22updates) November 21, 2022

Footage appeared online and showed former Wales captain Laura McAllister being asked to take her rainbow hat off. Thereafter reports emerged that the hats were being confiscated. “I pointed out that FIFA had made lots of comments about supporting LGBT rights in this tournament, and said to them that coming from a nation where we’re very passionate about equality for all people, I wasn’t going to take my hat off,” she was quoted as saying to ITV. “They were insistent that unless I took the hat off we weren’t actually allowed to come into the stadium,” she added.

The hats in question are versions of the iconic Welsh football symbol, designed by the LGBT+ football organisation The Rainbow Wall to promote inclusion and equality in the sport.

“Not the men, just women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS!!”: The Rainbow Wall wrote on Twitter.

Our rainbow bucket hat. We are so proud of them, BUT news on the ground tonight is our welsh female supporters wearing them in #Qatar are having them taken off them, Not the men, just Women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS !!#LGBTQRights 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️#WeBelong | #NoPrideWithoutAll pic.twitter.com/bvo9y51WzG — The Rainbow Wall 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TheRainbowWall) November 21, 2022

Meanwhile, after Wales earned a 1-1 draw with the USA, manager Rob Page, said that he was not aware of the development.

“It’s a shame they weren’t allowed to bring them in,” he was quoted as saying.

The incident occurred just hours after the football associations of Wales and England made a U-turn on their decision to wear the OneLove armband in Qatar.