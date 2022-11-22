scorecardresearch
Watch: Welsh fans denied entry into stadium for wearing rainbow coloured bucket hat

Supporters of the Wales football team had their rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated before entering their team’s match against the USA.

Wales football fans sporting rainbow bucket hats had them confiscated.

Wales football fans who were attending their teams’ opening encounter against the USA in Qatar at the Ahmed Bin Ali stadium were stopped by security for donning rainbow bucket hats on Monday night.

Footage appeared online and showed former Wales captain Laura McAllister being asked to take her rainbow hat off. Thereafter reports emerged that the hats were being confiscated. “I pointed out that FIFA had made lots of comments about supporting LGBT rights in this tournament, and said to them that coming from a nation where we’re very passionate about equality for all people, I wasn’t going to take my hat off,” she was quoted as saying to ITV. “They were insistent that unless I took the hat off we weren’t actually allowed to come into the stadium,” she added.

The hats in question are versions of the iconic Welsh football symbol, designed by the LGBT+ football organisation The Rainbow Wall to promote inclusion and equality in the sport.

“Not the men, just women. @FIFAcom ARE YOU SERIOUS!!”: The Rainbow Wall wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, after Wales earned a 1-1 draw with the USA, manager Rob Page, said that he was not aware of the development.

“It’s a shame they weren’t allowed to bring them in,” he was quoted as saying.

The incident occurred just hours after the football associations of Wales and England made a U-turn on their decision to wear the OneLove armband in Qatar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 08:27:46 am
