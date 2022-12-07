Watch: Vinicius Jr joined by a cat during his press conference

Brazil striker Vinicius Jr was joined by an unlikely guest during his press conference on Wednesday. While the press interaction was going on, a cat climbed on to the table where Vinicius was sitting and perched on top of it.

The Brazilian star was very amused at the feline’s presence, even laughing as the cat sat comfortable on the table. It was ultimately taken off the table and set free on the floor.

Vinícius arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil, but heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia, no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team.

A cat joined Vinicius' Brazil press conference today! 😂🐈pic.twitter.com/K3C8tTEvUi — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) December 7, 2022

He said Ancelotti was one of the people who gave him guidance ahead of soccer’s biggest tournament.

“I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence,” the 22-year-old Vinícius Júnior said Wednesday. “He was always was tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me.”

“He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players,” Vinícius Júnior said. “I have been improving a lot and Ancelotti has helped me with that. He and (Brazil coach) Tite are very similar and they talk to each other a lot.”

Vinícius, who has a goal and two assists in the three World Cup games, will face club teammate Luka Modric on Friday at Education City Stadium when Brazil clash with Croatia.