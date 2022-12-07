scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Watch: Vinicius Jr joined by a cat during his press conference

Vinícius, who has a goal and two assists in the three World Cup games, will face club teammate Luka Modric on Friday at Education City Stadium when Brazil clash with Croatia.

Brazil's Vinicius Junior smiles as a cat sits on the the table during a press conference after a training session at the Grand Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Brazil will face Croatia in a World Cup quarter final match on Dec. 9. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil striker Vinicius Jr was joined by an unlikely guest during his press conference on Wednesday. While the press interaction was going on, a cat climbed on to the table where Vinicius was sitting and perched on top of it.

The Brazilian star was very amused at the feline’s presence, even laughing as the cat sat comfortable on the table. It was ultimately taken off the table and set free on the floor.

Vinícius arrived in Qatar without knowing if he was going to get a chance to start for Brazil, but heading into Friday’s quarterfinal match against Croatia, no one questions his spot in the lineup or his importance for the team.

He said Ancelotti was one of the people who gave him guidance ahead of soccer’s biggest tournament.

“I talked with Ancelotti and he gave me a lot of advice to help me become a starter with Brazil. He gave me a lot of confidence,” the 22-year-old Vinícius Júnior said Wednesday. “He was always was tough with me when he needed to be. He is like a father to me.”

“He is good not only with the technical aspects of the game, but also with how he deals with his players,” Vinícius Júnior said. “I have been improving a lot and Ancelotti has helped me with that. He and (Brazil coach) Tite are very similar and they talk to each other a lot.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...

Vinícius, who has a goal and two assists in the three World Cup games, will face club teammate Luka Modric on Friday at Education City Stadium when Brazil clash with Croatia.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 11:21:18 pm
Next Story

Rohit Sharma concerned with glut of injuries

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 07: Latest News
close