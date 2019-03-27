Watch: Galatasaray youngster intentionally misses penalty after being wrongly awarded

Toggle Menu
In a show of sportsmanship and fair play, Galatasaray Under-14 captain intentionally missed a penalty after being awarded wrongly against Istanbulspor.

Galatasaray beat Istanbulspor 3-0. (Source: Galatasaray SK)

In a show of sportsmanship and fair play, Turkish club Galatasaray’s Under-14 captain intentionally missed a penalty after being awarded wrongly against Istanbulspor.

With his side leading 1-0 five minutes before half-time, Beknaz Almazbekov cut from inside the left but fell without much of a contact. Replays showed that the 13-year old lost his balance and the visitors immediately protested the referee’s decision.

But the plea to the referee went unheard and the penalty decision stood.

Given a chance to double their lead, the 13-year old, however, missed the penalty deliberately, kicking the ball out of play. Appreciating the gesture from the home captain, Istanbulspor players clapped and shook his hands for the act of sportsmanship.

Despite intentionally letting go of the penalty, Galatasaray went on to beat the visitors 3-0.

