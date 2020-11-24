Watch: Tottenham Hotspur’s Dele Alli takes a stunning cricket catch, leaves fans awestruck

Dele Alli's cricketing skills have created a buzz on social media. (FILE/Screengrab)

Cricket players are often seen playing football during their warm-up sessions but rarely are seen footballers playing a game of cricket. One such video of professional footballers has surfaced, where at Tottenham Hotspur training centre, their midfielder Dele Alli stunned everyone with his extraordinary cricket skills.

A video clip of the English star footballer has gone viral in which he is seen taking a stunning left-handed catch at mid-on position. The batsman, a left-hander, played a shot in the direction of Alli, who was standing at what would be called a mid-on, and the 24-year-old managed to catch it.

The video has been shared from the official Tottenham Hotspur Twitter handle. Alli himself shared it tagging goalkeeper Joe Hart,”I think @joehartofficial was impressed with this one.”

Those in the field, including Eric Dier, Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Joe Hart, are also seen celebrating wildly.

Jose Mourinho’s men have made a strong start to the EPL season as they are on top of the table with 20 points in 9 games. On Saturday, Son Heung-min gave Tottenham the lead in the fifth minute when Kane pulled both Manchester City center-backs out of position, leaving the way clear for the South Korean to latch onto Tanguy Ndombele’s pass and score. With a one-goal advantage, Tottenham was happy to sit back and deflect City’s attacks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd