Watch: Tottenham collapse on Bale’s return to draw 3-3 vs West Ham

Tottenham was transformed by Gareth Bale’s homecoming, just not in the way that Jose Mourinho had imagined.

Cruising 3-0 when Bale came off in the bench in the 72nd minute against West Ham, Tottenham incredibly collapsed in a game it had been in control of to draw 3-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was with almost the last kick of the game that Manuel Lanzini blasted a shot from distance into the roof of the net to snatch a point that seemed extremely unlikely when Son Heung-min scored in the first minute and Harry Kane netted twice by the 16th minute.

Agonizingly for Bale, after Fabián Balbuena pulled one back in the 82nd and Davinson Sánchez scored an own-goal three minutes later, the on-loan forward from Real Madrid had a golden chance to score the fourth.

Released by Kane, Bale sent Angelo Ogbonna sliding to the turf as he drilled into the penalty area but managed to drag a shot wide.

Rather than any joy for Bale on his return to Tottenham after seven years, West Ham was celebrating in a way that seemed unimaginable in the first half.

Sheffield Utd, Fulham draw 1-1 to earn 1st point of season

Sheffield United and Fulham both collected their first point of the season in the Premier League after drawing 1-1 in a match featuring a penalty for each team on Sunday.

Billy Sharp converted his spot kick for United, smashing the ball down the middle in the 85th minute to cancel out Ademola Lookman’s spectacular solo goal eight minutes earlier on his first start for Fulham.

Before that, Aleksandar Mitrovic squandered the chance to give Fulham the lead when he lifted his penalty over the crossbar in the 58th.

The two teams had lost each of their first four league games this season, raising the stakes for their meeting at Bramall Lane — especially for the hosts, who have matches against Liverpool and Manchester City ahead in the next two weeks.

Oli McBurnie wasted a clear-cut chance in the first half for United, heading straight at goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, but Fulham had the better of the second half. Mitrovic, in particular, will wonder how he failed to score in the game, with his penalty miss and then two late opportunities that he sent off target.

The Serbia striker capped a miserable game on a personal front by giving away the penalty that was converted by Sharp, with Mitrovic kicking the calf of Jack Robinson while attempting to clear the ball at a corner.

Lookman, who has joined on loan from Leipzig in Germany and came on as a substitute in the loss to Wolverhampton before the international break, dribbled past two defenders outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot high into the net to put Fulham ahead.

Burnley is now the only team without a point so far.

Brighton leaves it late to snatch 1-1 draw at Palace in EPL

Brighton scored a deflected 90th-minute equalizer before having a man sent off in its 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Argentine substitute Alexis Mac Allister’s shot from the edge of the area ricocheted off Palace defender Gary Cahill and into the corner of the net as Brighton’s pressure finally got its reward at an empty Selhurst Park.

Brighton center back Lewis Dunk was handed a straight red card in the third minute of stoppage time for a crude, two-footed lunge on Cahill in a penalty-area melee, but Palace had no time to take advantage of its numerical advantage.

Indeed, the home side ended the game having had just one shot — and that was the contentiously awarded penalty converted by Wilfried Zaha in the 19th minute.

Palace striker Michy Batshuayi had his jersey pulled by Tariq Lamptey in the area — although contact appeared minimal — and Zaha stepped up to send goalkeeper Mathew Ryan the wrong way from the spot for his fourth goal of the season.

Brighton picked up only its fourth point of the season, having lost three of its first four games.

Palace has seven points.

