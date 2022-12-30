scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

Watch: A minute’s applause in honor of Pele before Marseille vs Toulouse match in Ligue 1

Along the way, the spectators in Marseille chanted Pelé's name in unison.

Before kicking-off Thursday’s top-flight Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Toulouse, a minute's applause was held in honor of Pelé. (Screengrab/Twitter)
Watch: A minute's applause in honor of Pele before Marseille vs Toulouse match in Ligue 1
Tributes have poured in from across the football world for Pele after the legendary footballer passed away at the age of 82 on Thursday.

Before kicking-off Thursday’s top-flight Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Toulouse, a minute’s applause was held in honor of Pelé. Along the way, the spectators in Marseille chanted Pelé’s name in unison.

Watch video:

The three-time World Cup winner is regarded by some as the greatest footballer to ever play the game, and his passing was immediately followed by a barrage of heartfelt condolences.

Widely regarded as one of soccer’s greatest players, Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as the game’s most prolific scorer with Brazilian club Santos and the Brazil national team.

Pele had been battling cancer for a while and recently, his health condition worsened during hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication, doctors had announced earlier this week.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 09:57 IST
