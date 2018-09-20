Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

WATCH: Tim Cahill receives warm welcome in Jamshedpur

However, Tim Cahill will miss Jamshedpur FC’s opener against Mumbai City FC due to suspension.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 20, 2018 10:27:25 am
Australia's Tim Cahill during training in Kazan, Russia Tim Cahill would hope to push Jamshedpur FC forward in ISL. (Source: Reuters)
Tim Cahill joined Jamshedpur FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Aussie striker arrived in the steel city amidst much fanfare and was given a warm welcome by fans across the city of Jamshedpur. The 38-year-old striker posted a video of the same in a post on social media and wrote, “Wow what a way to meet our fans in India @jamshedpurfc The love for football is amazing and I’m so happy that I can experience this passion first hand. I’ve played all over the world and I’m excited now to play in INDIA. @IndSuperLeague.”

However, Cahill will miss Jamshedpur FC’s opener against Mumbai City FC due to suspension. He is serving a three-match ban handed by the Football Association (FA) for his tussle in his last match for Milwall against Fulham.

Meanwhile, speaking about his vision with the club Cahill said, “I want to be a professional and my main aim is to make this club better — both on and off the field. My aim is to bring a lot of attention to the ISL and become a good example for the Indian players. The Atletico Madrid representatives told me about their plans for the club and that was one of the reasons why I joined the ISL. The future looks quite bright and I want to play my part for the club.”

“I joined the camp late but I am living in the campus with all the other players and I want to have a good pre-season. I am currently in top shape and hopefully, I will be able to make up for lost time,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

