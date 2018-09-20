WATCH: Tim Cahill receives warm welcome in Jamshedpur

Tim Cahill would hope to push Jamshedpur FC forward in ISL. (Source: Reuters) Tim Cahill would hope to push Jamshedpur FC forward in ISL. (Source: Reuters)

Tim Cahill joined Jamshedpur FC for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). The Aussie striker arrived in the steel city amidst much fanfare and was given a warm welcome by fans across the city of Jamshedpur. The 38-year-old striker posted a video of the same in a post on social media and wrote, “Wow what a way to meet our fans in India @jamshedpurfc The love for football is amazing and I’m so happy that I can experience this passion first hand. I’ve played all over the world and I’m excited now to play in INDIA. @IndSuperLeague.”

However, Cahill will miss Jamshedpur FC’s opener against Mumbai City FC due to suspension. He is serving a three-match ban handed by the Football Association (FA) for his tussle in his last match for Milwall against Fulham.

Wow what a way to meet our fans in India @jamshedpurfc The love for football is amazing and I’m so happy that I can experience this passion first hand. I’ve played all over the world and I’m excited now to play in INDIA. @IndSuperLeague 🙌🏼👏🏼🤩🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TM5ecOGAG6 — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) 19 September 2018

Meanwhile, speaking about his vision with the club Cahill said, “I want to be a professional and my main aim is to make this club better — both on and off the field. My aim is to bring a lot of attention to the ISL and become a good example for the Indian players. The Atletico Madrid representatives told me about their plans for the club and that was one of the reasons why I joined the ISL. The future looks quite bright and I want to play my part for the club.”

“I joined the camp late but I am living in the campus with all the other players and I want to have a good pre-season. I am currently in top shape and hopefully, I will be able to make up for lost time,” he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

