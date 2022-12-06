Watch: Richarlison teaches Ronaldo moves of his trademark pigeon dance

FIFA has released a video on social media of Brazilian player Richarlison and former World Cup winner Ronaldo(R9) dancing together.

In the video, Richarlison teaches Ronaldo a dance move in which both the number 9’s are seen holding their hips and moving their head forwards and backwards.

Brazil has qualified for the quarterfinals of the World Cup. They have beaten South Korea 4-1 at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

“Wow, I’m speechless… I’m thrilled”, said Richarlison as soon as he met the idol.

The former Brazilian striker insisted on teaching him how to dance: “There are still three games to go. He has to teach me the pigeon dance, he even made Tite dance”.

Ronaldo also joked with Richarlison saying that, in the event of a World Cup title, the number 9 shirt will have to be cut in the scallop.

“I’m going to charge the smudge, huh. After the title, the sixth… we’re not going to give a break to the haters”, he said — the Phenomenon made the cut in the semifinal of the 2002 World Cup, against Turkey, and left even the decision against the Germany.

Vinicius Jr has opened the scoring for Brazil in the 7th minute soon after that their talisman Neymar doubled the lead with a penalty in the 13th minute.

Then Brazil’s inform player Richarlison scored a goal before the clock ticked the 30-minute mark followed by Lucas Paqueta’s lovely goal in the 36th minute. The game was done and dusted by half-time.

However, South Korea replied mid-way through the second half with Paik Seung-ho scoring one in the 76th minute. Nevertheless, Brazil managed the game well to qualify for the next round.

Post the game Richarlison was seen consoling his Premier League teammate Son Heung-min after the loss.” I know how hard you fought to be here and that’s why you’re a hero to your people @Sonny7!” after the game the Brazilian tweeted.

I know how hard you fought to be here and that's why you're a hero to your people @Sonny7! 🇧🇷🤝🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/tqBA8D6FZC — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) December 6, 2022

South Korea have qualified for the knockouts for the first time in their world cup history. The Asian football giants have beaten Portugal to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup.

Elsewhere Croatia has eliminated Japan on Penalties. The game was all square with 1-1 after the full time and added time and went on to penalties which Croatia snatched 1-3.

Last World Cups runner ups Croatia will face five-time champions Brazil in the World Cup Quarter-final on Monday.