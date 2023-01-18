Watch: Sudden powercut leaves Wolves winger Adama Traore clueless during FA Cup match vs Liverpool

In an amusing scene in the FA Cup Wolves vs Liverpool match on Tuesday, a sudden powercut left Wolves winger Adama Traore clueless when he was about to deliver a cross and the lights went out in the stadium. When the power supply resumed, the ball had already been kicked out of the playing area. Traore was seen amused thinking about what had happened.

Meanwhile, Liverpool kept alive its FA Cup title defence and earned an immediate chance to avenge one of its most humiliating Premier League losses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

Questions on the absence of VAR have also been asked during FA Cup. Only matches played at Premier League grounds have video refereeing because the FA Cup is not licensed to use VAR across all its fixtures. The FA Cup has used VAR since 2018, when it became the first competition in England to implement it as part of a trial.

A 1-0 win at Wolverhampton in a third-round replay set up a trip in the last 32 to Brighton, which routed Liverpool 3-0 on Saturday in a defeat that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp ranked as the worst in his 22-year coaching career.

Liverpool was largely untroubled at Molineux as Wolves became the ninth Premier League team to get eliminated. Everton, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Brentford, Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa were knocked out in their first match in the famous old competition this season.

The FA Cup likely represents Liverpool’s only chance of a domestic trophy this season, with Klopp’s team having exited the League Cup and plunged to ninth place in the league — 19 points off leader Arsenal.