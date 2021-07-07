Watch: Confused steward stops Bonnuci from entering the pitch after Italy’s victory celebration

Fans lost their mind over the bizarre moment, which was captured on camera. (Twitter)

Italy defender Leonardo Bonnuci was blocked off from returning to the pitch after going to the stands to celebrate team’s victory over Spain at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The football world was left baffled when a steward thought Bonnuci was a fan who was trying to crash into the pitch.

When the steward thought Bonucci was a fan trying to get back onto the pitch 🤣#ITAESP #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/SJ4QjmNMcm — Sam Huxley (@samhuxley) July 6, 2021

The Italian defender Bonucci was one of the best performers during the match and showed his appreciation for the supporters at Wembley as he charged over and celebrated with the diehard fans.

The steward appeared to believe Bonucci was a fan trying to enter the pitch, which was understandable considering the pandemonium in the stadium.



But after Bonucci appeared shocked at the initial denial the pair quickly shared a laugh and the Italian hugged the steward after the harmless mistake.

