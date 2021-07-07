scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Watch: Confused steward stops Bonnuci from entering the pitch after Italy’s victory celebration

Updated: July 7, 2021 9:32:45 am
Italy defender Leonardo Bonnuci was blocked off from returning to the pitch after going to the stands to celebrate team’s victory over Spain at Wembley on Tuesday night.

The football world was left baffled when a steward thought Bonnuci was a fan who was trying to crash into the pitch.

The Italian defender Bonucci was one of the best performers during the match and showed his appreciation for the supporters at Wembley as he charged over and celebrated with the diehard fans.

The steward appeared to believe Bonucci was a fan trying to enter the pitch, which was understandable considering the pandemonium in the stadium.

But after Bonucci appeared shocked at the initial denial the pair quickly shared a laugh and the Italian hugged the steward after the harmless mistake.

Fans lost their mind over the bizarre moment, which was captured on camera.

