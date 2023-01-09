Watch: Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres get into ugly fight during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match

Ugly scenes erupted in the Metropolitano Stadium when Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres got into a brawl during injury time of their La Liga clash on Sunday. Both players were swiftly given their marching orders by the referee as Barcelona went on to win 1-0 in a rather scrappy affair.

The incident took place in the 92nd minute when the pair clashed for the ball with Torres getting the ball away but failing to find a Barca player. The two would then continue to tangle on the ground, eventually making their way up while pulling each other’s hair as well as applying headlocks. Even the commentator was heard saying, “There’s a wrestling battle, isn’t it? What is that?”

In the match, Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker Robert Lewandowksi to win 1-0 and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

The gloves are off!! 🥊 Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic are both sent off for this little scrap… 🟥#AtletiBarça pic.twitter.com/Po8DLGLnT0 — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) January 8, 2023

Madrid had lost 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday for its second league loss of the season. Atlético dropped to fifth place, seeing its gap to the lead reach 14 points.

“We made a statement,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “We showed that we are true title candidates.”

Ousmane Dembélé scored in the first half and Barcelona held on for its first league win of the year. Dembélé scored with a low shot from close range after a set up by Gavi Páez in the 22nd minute.