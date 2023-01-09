scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Watch: Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres get into ugly fight during Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match

Both players were swiftly given their marching orders by the referee as Barcelona went on to win 1-0 in a rather scrappy affair.

Stefan Savic and Ferran Torres get into a fight. (Screengrab: LaLigaTV)

Ugly scenes erupted in the Metropolitano Stadium when Atletico Madrid’s Stefan Savic and Barcelona’s Ferran Torres got into a brawl during injury time of their La Liga clash on Sunday. Both players were swiftly given their marching orders by the referee as Barcelona went on to win 1-0 in a rather scrappy affair.

The incident took place in the 92nd minute when the pair clashed for the ball with Torres getting the ball away but failing to find a Barca player. The two would then continue to tangle on the ground, eventually making their way up while pulling each other’s hair as well as applying headlocks. Even the commentator was heard saying, “There’s a wrestling battle, isn’t it? What is that?”

In the match, Barcelona overcame the absence of its top striker Robert Lewandowksi to win 1-0 and open a three-point lead over rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Madrid had lost 2-1 at Villarreal on Saturday for its second league loss of the season. Atlético dropped to fifth place, seeing its gap to the lead reach 14 points.

“We made a statement,” Barcelona coach Xavi said. “We showed that we are true title candidates.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

Ousmane Dembélé scored in the first half and Barcelona held on for its first league win of the year. Dembélé scored with a low shot from close range after a set up by Gavi Páez in the 22nd minute.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 17:48 IST
Next Story

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro faces glitch in QR ticketing service, resolves in 20 minutes

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 09: Latest News
close