Weird & wonderful: Watch a steam train run through a Slovakian football stadium

Tatran Cierny Balog fans applauding the passing steam train beside their stadium. (Screengrab)

Ever since the pandemic, the world of sport has experienced a variety of weird sights ranging from cardboard stands to socially distanced goal celebrations from the players. Now, a steam train is the talk of the town.

Slovakian minnows Tatran Cierny Balog has a main stand that is separated from the pitch by the Cierny Hron Railway line. Occasionally, an old-fashioned steam train passes through and temporarily blocks the action for the supporters.

Historically, the origin of the steam train is not connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cierny Hron Railway was built as a forest railway for logging operations back in 1909. In 1927, passenger traffic was permitted on the railway between Cierny Balog and Hronec.

The railway was closed in 1982, but ten years later, it was repaired by enthusiasts and re-opened as a heritage railway for tourists.

The line is believed to be the only railway in the world to pass through the middle of a football stadium.

Slovakian team Tatran Cierny Balog have an actual railway running alongside their pitch. Yes, seriously. pic.twitter.com/dQJjFAv5fZ — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) February 15, 2021

The Stadium of Slovakian side TJ Tatran Čierny Balog with trains running through#Slovakia #Stadiums #Trains pic.twitter.com/5bc0LHYmiz — Football Memories (@footballmemorys) February 11, 2017

When the railway was laid in 1914, there was no football pitch. That was built later, as the village grew.

Cierny Balog is a large municipality, a conglomeration of thirteen villages, which was one of the centers of the anti-Nazi Slovak National Uprising during the Second World War.

The Cierny Hron railway track is now 17 kilometers long.