Watch: Shakira seemingly slams Gerard Pique in new song

Colombian pop star Shakira has seemingly appeared to take a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.
In her latest track, which has an overlay of electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.
“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”
“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.
“It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you. I just make music, sorry if it splashes you.”
At the end, emphasizing “pique” in the Spanish word “salpique” — a clear nod at her ex.
Shakira and Pique had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.
After her break up, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”
”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.
Here are the lyrics of Shakira’s new song –
Sorry I’ve already caught another plane
I won’t be back here
I don’t want any more disappointment.
So much talk of being a champion
And when I needed you
You gave me the worst version of you
Sorry, baby
I should’ve booted out that cat earlier
A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies
A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you
I was out of your league
That’s why you’re with someone just like you
This is for you to be mortified
To chew and swallow, swallow and chew
I won’t get back with you
Not if you cry, not even if you beg me
It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you
I only make music, sorry if it taints you
You left me with your mom as a neighbor
The press at my door, and a debt at the revenue service
You thought you’d hurt me but you made me stronger
Women no longer cry, women get paid
She’s got the name of a good person
Clearly it’s not how it sounds
She’s got the name of a good person
Clearly, she’s just like you
For guys like you
I was out of your league
That’s why you’re with someone just like you
There’s a thin line between love and hate
Don’t come back her, trust me
No hard feelings babe
I wish you good luck
With my so-called replacement
I don’t even know what happened
You’re acting so weird I don’t even recognize you
I’m worth two 22-year-olds
You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo
You traded in a Rolex for a Casio
You’re all worked up, slow down
So much time at the gym
But maybe work out your brain a bit too
Pictures wherever I go
I feel like a hostage here
But it’s all good
I can be out by tomorrow
And be my guest if you want to move her in too
She’s got the name of a good person
Clearly it’s not how it sounds
Clara… name of a good person
A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you
For guys like you
I was out of your league
That’s why you’re with someone just like you
Spanish lyrics-
Perdón, ya cogí otro avión,
aquí no vuelvo
no quiero otra decepción.
Tanto que te las das de campeón
y cuando te necesitaba
diste tu peor versión.
Sorry, baby,
hace rato que yo debí botar ese gato.
Una loba como yo no está pa’ novatos,
una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).
Pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).
A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás
con una igualita que tú (uuuuu).
Esto es pa’ que te mortifiques,
mastiques y tragues, tragues y mastiques.
Yo contigo ya no regreso, ni que me llores ni me supliques,
entendí que no es culpa mía que te critiquen.
Yo sólo hago música perdón que te salpique.
Me dejaste de vecina a la suegra,
con la prensa en la puerta y la deuda en Hacienda.
Te creíste que me heriste y me volviste más dura
las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan.
Tiene nombre de persona buena,
claramente no es como suena.
Tiene nombre de persona buena,
claramente es igualita que tú (uuuuu).
Pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).
A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás
con una igualita que tú (uuuuu)
(Oohhh, Oohhh)
Del amor al odio hay un paso,
por acá no vuelvas hazme caso.
Cero rencor, bebé
yo te deseo que:
te vaya bien con mi supuesto reemplazo.
No sé ni que es lo que te pasó,
estás tan raro que ni te distingo.
Yo valgo por dos de 22,
cambiaste un Ferrari por un Twingo,
cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio
Vas acelerado dale despacio,
mucho gimnasio pero trabaja el cerebro un poquito también.
Fotos por donde me ven…
aquí me siento un rehén
por mi todo bien.
Yo te desocupo mañana y si quieres tráertela a ella que venga también.
Tiene nombre de persona buena,
claramente no es como suena.
Tiene nombre de persona buena,
y una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu),
pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuuu)
A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás
con una igualita que tú (uuuuu).
(Aahhh Oohhh)
Pa’ pa’ pa’ tipos como tú