Watch: Shakira seemingly slams Gerard Pique in new song

Colombian pop star Shakira has seemingly appeared to take a dig at her ex-partner Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti.

In her latest track, which has an overlay of electronic beat, Shakira reminds people of who she is and addresses her breakup.

“Una loba como yo no esta pa’ tipos como tu (A wolf like me isn’t for guys like you),” she says, referering to her 2009 mega-hit “She Wolf.”

“I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me,” she sings in Spanish.

“It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you. I just make music, sorry if it splashes you.”

At the end, emphasizing “pique” in the Spanish word “salpique” — a clear nod at her ex.

Shakira and Pique had split up last year after an 11-year relationship.

After her break up, Shakira took to social media and wrote: “Even if someone has betrayed us, we have to keep trusting. In the face of contempt, keep valuing yourself.”

”Our tears are not a waste; they water the soil where the future will be born and make us more human, so in the midst of heartbreak, we can continue to love,“ she added.

Here are the lyrics of Shakira’s new song –

Sorry I’ve already caught another plane

I won’t be back here

I don’t want any more disappointment.

So much talk of being a champion

And when I needed you

You gave me the worst version of you

Sorry, baby

I should’ve booted out that cat earlier

A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies

A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you

I was out of your league

That’s why you’re with someone just like you

This is for you to be mortified

To chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I won’t get back with you

Not if you cry, not even if you beg me

It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you

I only make music, sorry if it taints you

You left me with your mom as a neighbor

The press at my door, and a debt at the revenue service

You thought you’d hurt me but you made me stronger

Women no longer cry, women get paid

She’s got the name of a good person

Clearly it’s not how it sounds

She’s got the name of a good person

Clearly, she’s just like you

For guys like you

I was out of your league

That’s why you’re with someone just like you

There’s a thin line between love and hate

Don’t come back her, trust me

No hard feelings babe

I wish you good luck

With my so-called replacement

I don’t even know what happened

You’re acting so weird I don’t even recognize you

I’m worth two 22-year-olds

You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded in a Rolex for a Casio

You’re all worked up, slow down

So much time at the gym

But maybe work out your brain a bit too

Pictures wherever I go

I feel like a hostage here

But it’s all good

I can be out by tomorrow

And be my guest if you want to move her in too

She’s got the name of a good person

Clearly it’s not how it sounds

Clara… name of a good person

A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you

For guys like you

I was out of your league

That’s why you’re with someone just like you

Spanish lyrics-

Perdón, ya cogí otro avión,

aquí no vuelvo

no quiero otra decepción.

Tanto que te las das de campeón

y cuando te necesitaba

diste tu peor versión.

Sorry, baby,

hace rato que yo debí botar ese gato.

Una loba como yo no está pa’ novatos,

una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).

Pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).

A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás

con una igualita que tú (uuuuu).

Esto es pa’ que te mortifiques,

mastiques y tragues, tragues y mastiques.

Yo contigo ya no regreso, ni que me llores ni me supliques,

entendí que no es culpa mía que te critiquen.

Yo sólo hago música perdón que te salpique.

Me dejaste de vecina a la suegra,

con la prensa en la puerta y la deuda en Hacienda.

Te creíste que me heriste y me volviste más dura

las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan.

Tiene nombre de persona buena,

claramente no es como suena.

Tiene nombre de persona buena,

claramente es igualita que tú (uuuuu).

Pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu).

A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás

con una igualita que tú (uuuuu)

(Oohhh, Oohhh)

Del amor al odio hay un paso,

por acá no vuelvas hazme caso.

Cero rencor, bebé

yo te deseo que:

te vaya bien con mi supuesto reemplazo.

No sé ni que es lo que te pasó,

estás tan raro que ni te distingo.

Yo valgo por dos de 22,

cambiaste un Ferrari por un Twingo,

cambiaste un Rolex por un Casio

Vas acelerado dale despacio,

mucho gimnasio pero trabaja el cerebro un poquito también.

Fotos por donde me ven…

aquí me siento un rehén

por mi todo bien.

Yo te desocupo mañana y si quieres tráertela a ella que venga también.

Tiene nombre de persona buena,

claramente no es como suena.

Tiene nombre de persona buena,

y una loba como yo no está pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuu),

pa’ tipos como tú (uuuuuu)

A tí te quedé grande y por eso estás

con una igualita que tú (uuuuu).

(Aahhh Oohhh)

Pa’ pa’ pa’ tipos como tú