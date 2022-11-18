scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Watch: Sergio Aguero posts video of him travelling to Qatar with Brazil fans celebrating

In the video, Brazil fans sing and celebrate their team's prospects in the upcoming World Cup. Aguero is seen smiling and captioned the video todo el Viaje(throughout the trip).

In the video, Brazil fans are seen singing and celebrating the team's prospects in the upcoming World Cup.

Sergio Kun Aguero released a video on his social media travelling to the World Cup in Qatar with Brazil fans onboard.

Argentina and Brazil are considered favourites for the upcoming World Cups. Argentina has won the trophy twice before in and Brazil has won the trophy five times.

In the 2018 World Cup Brazil was knocked out in the quarter-finals against the golden generation of Brazil 1-2.

On the other hand, Argentina was knocked out by the eventual champions France in the round of 16 which many experts claim is the game of the tournament. The games finished 4-3.

Argentina ended their major trophy drought last year in July winning Copa America after 18 years defeating arch-rivals Brazil 1-0. This gave Lionel Messi his first major honour with Argentina.

Talking about Argentina’s prospects the PSG forward said “We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little,”

“We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other.” the little magician added.

Argentina has been 35 games unbeaten in the coming World Cup.

Argentina will face Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture. The two-time World champions are in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Brazil will start their campaign against Serbia. Tite’s men are in group G alongside Switzerland, Cameroon and Serbia.

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:19:28 pm
Nationality row to extortion charge, Rajbanshi link helps keep Union MoS from Bengal in running

The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
The most memorable FIFA World Cup moments
